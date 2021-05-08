My View: Florida Has Become A Joke…Michele Balan Just Landed

Sometimes happenings in Florida are no laughing matter but that was not the case this weekend. Stand Up Comedian Michele Balan flew into Florida for a few gigs. On her first plane trip this year she wound up landing at the wrong airport because of weather conditions, but her jokes and comic wit did land with hysterical precision on the audience at the Kelsey Theater in Lake Park last night.

After leaving a high-paying executive position at a computer company, Balan honed her comedy skills making the rounds at local New York comedy clubs. Using her quick wit and savvy sense of humor she soon found herself in performing regularly at Carolines on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club and The Comic Strip Live.

Los Angeles soon came calling, Michele headed out west where she recorded her first CD “Neurotic by Nature” at the Hollywood Improv. On that CD, Michele wrote a song parody, “I’m everything I am, because you left me”! an with get honor, the amazingly funny and vocal power house Nell Carter sang with Michele (well, fortunately, sang over Michele). Michele may be re-releasing “Neurotic by Nature”. So keep an eye out.

As Michele’s popularity grew so, did the press. The New York Post’s Cindy Adams declared Michele “Dynamite”. Voted one of the “Top 10 Comics” by Backstage Magazine. The San Francisco Bay Times also placed her on their national Top 10 and Broadway World honored Michele at number two in their Top 10 List of cabaret performers.

Michele Balan

Michele Balan

Michele Balan

Michele Balan