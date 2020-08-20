My View: Forget “Like” On Facebook-Time For A Real Thumbs Up

Last night the audience at the Pelican Cabaret came together in spirit and song, (albeit 6 feet apart) as singer/entertainer Rob Russell ended his “cabaret quarantine” with a lively show at the popular Palm Beach establishment. Rob, sometimes referred to as “Mr. Palm Beach” brought some much needed musical joy to a sold out 50% house. The internet may be filling in quite admirably, but there is nothing like the interaction between a cabaret performer and a live audience. Instead of those “like” clicks on Facebook there were lots of real thumbs up, applause and laughter, from this Cabaret starved audience.
