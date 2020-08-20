MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Forget “Like” On Facebook-Time For A Real Thumbs Up

My View: Forget “Like” On Facebook-Time For A Real Thumbs Up

Last night the audience at the Pelican Cabaret came together in spirit and song, (albeit 6 feet apart) as singer/entertainer Rob Russell ended his “cabaret quarantine” with a lively show at the popular Palm Beach establishment.   Rob, sometimes referred to as “Mr. Palm Beach” brought some much needed musical joy to a sold out 50% house.  The internet may be filling in quite admirably, but there is nothing like the interaction between a cabaret performer and a live audience.  Instead of those “like” clicks on Facebook there were lots of real thumbs up, applause and laughter, from this Cabaret starved audience. 

Rob Russell
Rob Russell
Kim Forman
Pelican Cafe

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

What To Watch Aug 20th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch August 18th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2020
Read More

My View: Please Stand By!

Stephen SorokoffAugust 16, 2020
Read More

What To Watch August 15th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2020
Read More

My View: Early Election Results Are In..#1 New Music Album on iTunes… Deborah Silver Gliter & Grits

Stephen SorokoffAugust 14, 2020
Read More

What To Watch Aug 13th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2020
Read More

What To Watch August 12th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 11, 2020
Read More
The Cher Show

What To Watch August 11th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2020
Read More

What To Watch August 10th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2020
Read More