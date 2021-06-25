MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: From The Morning Lounge To The Cabaret Lounge at Table 26…Jill & Rich

Continuing the Thursday night special at Table 26, Jill & Rich Switzer brought their Jazz and Pop music to the delight of the dinner crowd at the popular Palm Beach restaurant last night  The well known Legends Radio Morning Lounge Hosts also brought two special guests to entertain…. the talented vocalist/musician Chris Santiago ( Society for The Preservation of The Great American Songbook’s 2019 Young Artist Award Winner) and drummer/singer Celo Blue.   

Cabaret was well represented at Table 26 for the 6 PM show with Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Board member Sandy Fisher in attendance along with Honorary Board Members of Dick Robinson’s Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook, Eda Sorokoff and Isanne Fisher.   Jill & Rich will be performing at this year’s Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention in New York City.

About Jill & Rich Switzer

Rich is a gifted pianist/composer, who has been entertaining audiences in South Florida for the past thirty-two years. His four CDs of melodic piano instrumentals have made a significant mark musically, beginning with his debut release, Quiet Storm. He’s also an honorary Board member of The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

Meanwhile, Jill is one of the most sought-after vocalists in South Florida and is also an honorary Board member of The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook. She has performed at venues ranging from all major Clubs in Palm Beach to Birdland in New York City. She has appeared on stage with Tony Award® winner Faith Prince, legendary jazz/pop vocalist Marilyn Maye, Ann Hampton Callaway, The Four Freshmen and many others. You might also recognize her voice from one of the many commercial jingles heard nationwide that she has recorded. In addition, Jill is a voice coach, songwriter, and published author.

Rich & Jill also perform with the Switzer Trio at high-profile venues around the Palm Beach area and beyond. Read more about Jill and Rich at: jillandrich.net

RICH SWITZER & JILL SWITZER
JILL SWITZER
RICH SWITZER
CHRIS SANTIAGO
CIELO BLUE
ISANNE FISHER, EDA SOROKOFF, JILL SWITZER
JILL SWITZER & STEPHEN SOROKOFF
ISANNE FISHER, EDA SOROKOFF, EDDIE SCHMIDT, JILL SWITZER, SANDY FISHER
JILL SWITZER & EDDIE SCHMIDT
TABLE 26

