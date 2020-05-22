My View: Get Your Tickets Before It Sells Out….Best Seats Available Now

Get Your Tickets Before It Sells Out….Best Seats Available …………….Every seat in the house will have a great view for shows offered by renowned event planner Craig Neier. Craig Neier, founder of Craig Neier Associates and Co-Owner of Catch A Rising Star Comedy Clubs & Productions is offering Socially Distanced Entertainment via a ZOOM Platform that will accommodate an audience of up to 1,000. Craig Neier Associates provides shows for many Fortune 500 Corporations, and families throughout the United States, from New York, Las Vegas, Reno, and Atlantic City. In my interview with Craig he explains this innovative way he’s developed to keep performers and entertainers working during these challenging times.

SS: Craig, your company usually supplies entertainment for so many varied functions in many diverse venues and it all came to a dead stop because of COVID-19. How did this new presentation concept take shape.

CN: I had been asked by many of our clients across the Country to get involved in productions of interactive virtual entertainment options for various locations, country club’s corporate events, and organizations social and private parties. So we organized some social medium platforms to enable us to supply “live internet” entertainment to the venues that previously booked our live shows.

SS: How does it work?

CN: We take care of it all on our ZOOM Platform or in coordination with the Venues platform. We can also supply the “MC/Host” if required and create the evenings show. Some of our clients who are unable to proceed with their fund raising Galas have asked us to create social fundraisers because of the current restrictions. Now with some of those restrictions being lifted we are also being asked to provide outdoor drive in movie set ups, and outdoor stages.

SS: Who are some of the acts you are offering on this performance platform.

CN: Impressionist Singer, Tony Pace, Broadway Star, Josh Young, America’s Got Talent Ventriloquist, Michael Harrison, Chef, Andrew Rothchild, Magician Close Up Artist, John Born, The Sharpe Family Singer, plus we’re working on adding many more.

SS: Well, one thing for sure Craig, there will not be any obstructed views or extra charge for premium seating at these shows!

About Craig Neier

Craig has been featured in many leading publications, including ,and is often cited with accolades from those who use his creative services.

Craig has been a part of the entertainment industry since he was nine years old as a renowned magician and entertainer. By the time he was 13, he was a regular opening act at hotels and nightclubs for major performers. By the time he was 17, he had traveled all over the world with his show.

Following his career as an entertainer, Craig started an entertainment company, which quickly became one of the region’s largest DJ companies, providing entertainment for major social and corporate events. Twenty years ago, he launched Craig Neier Associates, which has grown into one of the most sought after special event planning and entertainment companies. Twenty year ago, Craig became the Co-Owner for “Catch A Rising Star” Comedy Clubs, which are located around the country.

Craig has been featured on many TV and Radio shows, and most recently was featured on the Food Networks hit show Dinner Impossible with celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and Guy Fieri.

