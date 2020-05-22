MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Get Your Tickets Before It Sells Out….Best Seats Available Now

Get Your Tickets Before It Sells Out….Best Seats Available …………….Every seat in the house will have a great view for shows offered by renowned event planner  Craig Neier.  Craig Neier, founder of Craig Neier Associates and Co-Owner of Catch A Rising Star Comedy Clubs & Productions is offering Socially Distanced Entertainment via a ZOOM Platform that will accommodate an audience of up to 1,000.     Craig Neier Associates provides shows for many Fortune 500 Corporations, and families throughout the United States, from New York, Las Vegas, Reno, and Atlantic City.  In my interview with Craig he explains this innovative way he’s developed to keep performers and entertainers working during these challenging times.

SS:  Craig, your company usually supplies entertainment for so many varied functions in many diverse venues and it all came to a dead stop because of COVID-19.   How did this new presentation concept take shape.

CN: I had been asked by many of our clients across the Country to get involved in productions of interactive virtual entertainment options for various locations, country club’s corporate events, and organizations social and private parties.  So we organized some social medium platforms to enable us to supply “live internet” entertainment to the venues that previously booked our live shows.  

SS: How does it work?

CN: We take care of it all on our ZOOM Platform or in coordination with the Venues platform.  We can also supply the “MC/Host” if required and create the evenings show.  Some of our clients who are unable to proceed with their fund raising Galas have asked us to create social fundraisers because of the current restrictions.  Now with some of those restrictions being lifted we are also being asked to provide outdoor drive in movie set ups, and outdoor stages.

SS: Who are some of the acts you are offering on this performance platform.

CN: Impressionist Singer, Tony Pace, Broadway Star, Josh Young, America’s Got Talent Ventriloquist, Michael Harrison, Chef, Andrew Rothchild, Magician Close Up Artist, John Born, The Sharpe Family Singer, plus we’re working on adding many more.  

SS: Well, one thing for sure Craig, there will not be any obstructed views or extra charge for premium seating at these shows!

Stephen Sorokoff, Billy Stritch, Craig Neier
Tony Pace
Josh Young

About Craig Neier

Craig has been featured in many leading publications, including ,and is often cited with accolades from those who use his creative services.

Craig has been a part of the entertainment industry since he was nine years old as a renowned magician and entertainer. By the time he was 13, he was a regular opening act at hotels and nightclubs for major performers. By the time he was 17, he had traveled all over the world with his show.

Following his career as an entertainer, Craig started an entertainment company, which quickly became one of the region’s largest DJ companies, providing entertainment for major social and corporate events. Twenty years ago, he launched Craig Neier Associates, which has grown into one of the most sought after special event planning and entertainment companies.  Twenty year ago, Craig became the Co-Owner for “Catch A Rising Star” Comedy Clubs, which are located around the country.

Craig has been featured on many TV and Radio shows, and most recently was featured on the Food Networks hit show Dinner Impossible with celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and Guy Fieri. 

Michael Harrison
Ray Mattioli
John Bern
Craig Neier, Dick Robinson, Missy Robinson
Eda Sorokoff & Craig Neier

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

My View: Until The Curtain Rises Again at The Kravis Center…..

Stephen SorokoffMay 20, 2020
Read More

My View: They’re All Talking About Talk Show Host Bill Boggs’ New Book

Stephen SorokoffMay 18, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: 2004 Broadway Barks

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMay 14, 2020
Read More

My View: My Name Is Billy Stritch…Welcome To Billy’s Place

Stephen SorokoffMay 10, 2020
Read More

Joyce Bulifant Talks About The Happiest Millionaire to My Four Hollywood Husbands at The Lambs

Magda KatzMay 10, 2020
Read More

Mother’s Day Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 8, 2020
Read More

My View: Is Streaming The Future For Broadway..An Interview with Seth Greenleaf

Stephen SorokoffMay 7, 2020
Read More

My View: Take A Pause For A Limited Time Only with MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® and Help The Actors Fund

Stephen SorokoffMay 5, 2020
Read More

May Pet Astrology and Their Humans

Tyler GrayMay 4, 2020
Read More