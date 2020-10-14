MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Gold Coast Arts Celebrates with Joel Grey & Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico & Joel Grey headed an All Star Cast at the 25th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Celebrating Gold Coast Arts.  The organization founded by Regina Gil  in 1995 has seen hundreds of thousands of students pass through it’s doors and has been the host to numerous musical and art events over the years.  Some of the world’s leading actors, authors, artists, and performers have been the recipients of it’s artistic awards.  

Caroline Sorokoff director of the Gold Coast International Film Festival announced that this, the festivals 10th year will for the first time ever launch a digital platform.  It will host virtual screenings to engage with audiences within the community and beyond.  The Festival will also feature a great selection of drive-in events.  This year’s lineup showcases more that 70 feature-length and short films with filmmaker Q&As including documentaries, foreign films, narrative, dramas, comedies and more.  The Festival runs from October13-20

Also appearing at the Gala were Grammy Award winning musician Vince Giordano and award-winning violinist Colin Jacobsen along with many Hollywood notables who virtually offered congratulations to Gold Coast Arts.

Message from Joel Grey  

Message from Caroline Sorokoff

Melissa Errico
Joel Grey
Caroline Sorokoff
Budd Burton Moss, Regina Gil, Robert Wagner
Hugh Grant & Caroline Sorokoff
Robert Wagner & Caroline Sorokoff
Regina Gil & Edwina Sandys
Ben Vereen & Carolione Sorokoff
Haley Swindal

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

