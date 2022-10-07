My View: Had To See This Show Again….Hugh Panaro

There are some moments that live in your musical memory forever. Hearing Hugh Panaro once wasn’t enough and I needed another evening to thoroughly comprehend his artistry. I’ve rarely seen an audience so awestruck by an actor/singer. Strangers looking at each other with a silent stare seemed to be asking the question…are you hearing what I’m hearing? The utter silence in 54 Below as his voice seemed to float in mid air when he used his vocal cords to softly embrace you left people gasping at final notes of song passages. Then, another second or two of additional silence before the audience erupted in wild cheers and standing ovations.

Hugh Panaro exhilarates you with his remarkable tone and power, and then brings you to tears with his gentleness. Waitstaff stopped in their tracks, people didn’t lift knives and forks, and cell phone videos were stopped so as not to disturb the tenderness during some of his selections. Favorites? Hard to choose from his song list…”Neverland”, “Johanna”, “Not While I’m Around”, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”, “Bring Him Home”, and many more. Of course no one sings that last note of “Music of the Night” like Hugh (with apologies to Norm Lewis) who attended this performance.

Another surprise emotional highlight of the evening. Ron Abel long time musical soulmate of Hugh rushing from a plane to catch the show. Just in time to hear his friend sing Ron’s arrangement of “It Only takes A Moment”

Richard Jay-Alexander (director) Joseph Thalken (music)…”Bring Him Home Again”!