Happy Birthday Marilyn Maye…

My View: Happy Birthday Marilyn Maye…

It was Dick Robinson’s Birthday and one of the best presents he could ever get was his friend Marilyn Maye coming to the party…..Here’s to Life….Marilyn has the secret…

Enjoy the party here (VIDEO)

Stephen Sorokoff & Marilyn Maye
Stephen Sorokoff, Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch
Stephen Sorokoff, Marilyn Maye, Eda Sorokoff
Happy Birthday Marilyn

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

