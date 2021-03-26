MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Happy Hours of Music at Table 26

Jill & Rich Switzer, cabaret performers extraordinaire continue to perform many “Happy Hours” of Great American Songbook standards at Table 26 a Palm Beach restaurant which has featured some top flight vocalists since Steve Tyrell’s record breaking engagement there last year.  If it’s Monday through Friday on Legends Radio it’s Jill & Rich broadcasting from the Morning Lounge, but if it’s special Thursday evenings it’s Jill & Rich live and in person entertaining at Table 26.  That old joke “you have a face for radio definitely does not apply to Jill (Rich is at the piano), but they definitely make the kind music that is equal to the the celebrated artists heard on Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio 100.3 FM and world-wide. 

Jill & Rich Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer
Rich Switzer & Jill Switzer
Table 26

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

