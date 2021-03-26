My View: Happy Hours of Music at Table 26

Jill & Rich Switzer, cabaret performers extraordinaire continue to perform many “Happy Hours” of Great American Songbook standards at Table 26 a Palm Beach restaurant which has featured some top flight vocalists since Steve Tyrell’s record breaking engagement there last year. If it’s Monday through Friday on Legends Radio it’s Jill & Rich broadcasting from the Morning Lounge, but if it’s special Thursday evenings it’s Jill & Rich live and in person entertaining at Table 26. That old joke “you have a face for radio definitely does not apply to Jill (Rich is at the piano), but they definitely make the kind music that is equal to the the celebrated artists heard on Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio 100.3 FM and world-wide.
