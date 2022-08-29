MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: He Will Survive…Benefit Cabaret For Injured PR Gary Schweikhart

My View: He Will Survive…Benefit Cabaret For Injured PR Gary Schweikhart

There used to be an old adage in the publicity business, “any publicity is good publicity”.  However, I’m sure legendary public-relations professional Gary Schweikhart would have much preferred not to be in the headlines himself as an accident victim. 

Gary had just commissioned a new official headshot for himself to celebrate his becoming President of the Carbonell Awards telling the photographer “make me look younger and make me look thinner, this is probably going to be my obit picture”.   “Little did I realize how close it came”. Gary told an overflow audience of clients and friends in the Arts Garage last night

.On July 11th Schweikhart was writing a press release in his home office when an out of control car plowed into his house pinning Gary underneath the vehicle and a mass of rubble.  HIs house will take 6 months to repair and Gary after extensive surgery and a metal plate inserted in his head is on the mend.

Avery Sommers contacted some of South Florida’s most talented and popular entertainers to perform in a benefit show for Gary in the Arts Garage aptly titled ‘HE DID SURVIVE”.

It was an emotional and thrilling musical evening with standing ovations during the performances by Avery, Jill & Rich Switzer, Deborah Silver, Anthony Nunziata (direct from Nashville) and Spencer Silver.  Phil Hinton was at the keyboard with Frank Derrick on drums and Jesse Jones Jr. on sax & vocals.

ANTHONY NUNZIATA, JILL SWITZER, GARY SCHWEIKHART, DEBORAH SILVER, AVERY SOMMERS

From Gary :

Last night’s benefit concert was truly incredible—not only for the overwhelming love in the room but for the amazing explosion of raw talent. Even if it hadn’t been for  my behalf, I would have reveled in the performances by Jill and Rich Switzer, two of my favorite entertainers of all time; Deborah Berman Silver, Miss Glitter and Gritz herself who knows how to rock a room; the incomparable Anthony Nunziata, who garnered one standing ovation after another; to the always divine Avery Sommers, the closest thing I ever saw to an actual angel on earth. In many ways, it was a one-night revival of the much loved/much mourned Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, for which I served as publicist for 14 years.

 

The sheer talent displayed at Arts Garage was incandescent—and the fact that they were all there to raise funds for my recovery made it all the more sweeter. I’m not saying it was worth getting hit by a speeding Audi while working in my home office, but it generated precious memories and a deep sense of gratitude that will last longer than my fresh facial scars and newly crooked smile. Special thanks to that extraordinary producer Marjorie Waldo and her talented team—and to you for sharing the evening with me and my amazing friends.

 

Just a few days after I was hit and pinned under the car, I knew something good had to come out of the awful experience – and at last night’s sold-out concert, kindness and heartfelt encouragement were truly triumphant.

 

Many thanks,

Gary

DEBORAH SILVER, JILL SWITZER, AVERY SOMMERS, ANTHONY NUNZIATA

AVERY SOMMERS

GARY SCHWEIKHART

JILL SWITZER

DEBORAH SILVER

SPENCER SILVER & DEBORAH SILVER

ANTHONY NUNZIATA

ANTHONY NUNZIATA

AVERY SOMMERS

AVERY SOMMERS & ANTHONY NUNZIATA

EDA SOROKOFF, DEBORAH SILVER, PEG ANDERSON

MARILYNN WICK & KENNETH GREENBLATT

MERI ZIEV & ANTHONY NUNZIATA

JEFF KILTIE & KENNETH GREENBLATT

JOSEPH MIRRIONE & CHRIS RUGGIERO

JILL SWITZER & DEBORAH SILVER

EDA SOROKOFF, DEBORAH SILVER, KENNETH GREENBLATT, PEG ANDERSON

ARTS GARAGE

COMING ATTRACTION

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2022
Read More

IT: A Musical Parody Coming To Chelsea Table + Stage

Suzanna BowlingAugust 26, 2022
Read More

My View: Don’t Say I Didn’t Tell You

Stephen SorokoffAugust 25, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Nighttime Theatre With Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction

Suzanna BowlingAugust 25, 2022
Read More

My View: I Get Emails Complaining About This…..

Stephen SorokoffAugust 24, 2022
Read More

Grammy Winner Billy Stritch to Honor Cy Coleman

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2022
Read More

New York Premiere of Kurt Peterson’s Memoir Concert Proud Ladies

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2022
Read More

Happy Holidays As Patti LuPone Returns To 54 Below

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Honoring Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald IN A SPECIAL EVENING Mel and Ella Swing

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More