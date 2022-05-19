MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Helmut Koller Artwork Showcased Throughout New York City

The Great White Way was full of spectacular colors as renowned artist Helmut Koller entered the NFT space with a bang this week and his art was showcased on billboards throughout New York City.  Times Square, the “Crossroads of The World” displayed  previews of Koller’s collection at this year’s Cube Art Fair. Cube Art Fair May 18-22 which featured a dazzling display of physical and NFT art throughout NYC. This year’s art fair will spotlight (size and numbers of billboards) by Helmut Koller, showcasing a collection of his signature animals in his unique colorful style.

“I am the creator, leader & only follower of my own art movement. Disciples need not apply!” (Helmut Koller)

Cube Art Fair was born during the pandemic, offering a safe and accessible way for artists and the public to enjoy the large exhibition. It has become the “World’s Largest Art Fair,” sharing art and NFT pieces on over 100 kiosks, newsstands, bus stops, and billboards across NYC and a 15,000 sq/ft billboard in the center of Times Square.

Koller is known for breaking boundaries and being ahead of the curve. His commitment to NFTs is just another way Helmut is advancing his art movement, Kollerism, beyond traditional mediums. “Don’t let the aesthetics fool you! These paintings are powerful symbols for not agreeing with how things are.” (Helmut Koller)

Koller is known for his iconic style, Kollerism, “defined by the realistic representation of the form and the abstraction of colors.” His realistic “New Pop” animal paintings, coupled with his use of bright colors, showcase a unique and beautiful interpretation of the natural world and transition perfectly into the world of NFTs.

Koller’s NFTs will be dropping (XZY), and collectors can look forward to (perks, community?) Cube Art Fair offers the opportunity to view these fine art NFTs before the collection is released.

Koller also has a great love and appreciation of music because of his professional associations as the official  photographer of  The Vienna State Opera.  Broadway producer Catherine Adler and Helmut joined us for an evening of extraordinary music at Birdland to hear the legendary Eliane Elias.

HELMUT KOLLER

About Helmut Koller

Helmut Koller grew up in the Austrian countryside and after completing his training as a photographer, he became the official photographer for the Vienna State Opera. For seven years he photographed superstars like Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Leonard Bernstein and Rudolf Nurejev. Within that period Koller co-wrote, photographed and designed his first book -“Women Over 30.” Two more books followed – “Elektra” and “Opera Live.” Koller then moved to Manhattan followed by Palm Beach, where he now resides.

Since the beginning of 1997 Koller has been working on a series of colorful animal paintings. In summer 1998, Suppan Galerie in Vienna, Austria, showed these new paintings for the very first time at an exhibition. Galleria di Sorrento at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas premiered these super realistic “new pop”paintings in the United States in the summer of 1999. Helmut partnered with Roji Studios earlier this year to bring his animal paintings to the wallets of his fans through NFTs, and leverage technology to bring a new dimension to his paintings.

HELMUT KOLLER

HELMUT KOLLER

CATHERINE ADLER & HELMUT KOLLER

HELMUT KOLLER

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & HELMUT KOLLER

EDA SOROKOFF, HELMUT KOLLER, CATHERINE ADLER

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

