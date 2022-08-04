My View: “Hey You Guys, What’s Going On Back There”? The John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland

Being at a John Pizzarelli performance at Birdland is like having your best friend, who also happens to be a world class jazz guitarist/singer plus one of the funniest guys on the planet, entertain in your living room. You never want an evening with John to end. His extraordinary musicianship, song selection, and conversation create one of the most entertaining jazz shows you’ll ever experience.

Enjoying Pizzarelli at Birdland last night I couldn’t help thinking what a great successor to another wonderful conversationalist John would have been…Johnny Carson. To hear John Pizzarelli vocally scat in unison with his guitar is breathtaking, and just in case he’s reading this my question to John is…What is created first in your improvisational musical brain, the notes from your fingers or the scat singing?

Two Jazz greats were in the John Pizzarelli Trio, Isaiah J. Thompson on Piano and legend Jay Leonhart on bass. One of John’s funniest moments last night is when John covered the mic with his hand and told the audience he had to tell something to his musicians and then turned to Isaiah and Jay and yelled at the top of his voice..”hey you guys, what’s going on back there”?

One thing for sure, what was going on last night in Birdland “The Jazz Corner of The World” was some of the best music on the planet.

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded “Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli” a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey.