MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: How Did This Happen?-Trumpet, Vibes, and Accordion debut at Birdland Theater

My View: How Did This Happen?-Trumpet, Vibes, and Accordion debut at Birdland Theater

Having spent my musical life in the world of Piano-Bass-Drum, and all the consequential jazz artists of that configuration, I was intrigued by the prospect of attending the Birdland Theater for the new York debut of Dominick Farinacci & TRIAD, a new collaborative project combining three distinct musical voices – Marimba/Vibraphone (Christian Tamburr), Trumpet (Dominick Farinacci) and Accordion (Michael Ward Bergeman). 

The virtuosity of these three extraordinary musicians is indisputable, and their imaginative intertwined improvisations created a new jazz experience.  Trumpet, Vibraphone, and Accordion had notes weaved together in dazzling counterpoint that produced a futuristic chamber music effect with some exotic rhythms and vocals by special guest Shenel Johns added in.

The evening was an exciting remix of the music of Kurt Weil, Gary Burton, John Mayer, Strauss and Bach and also some original tunes by Tamburr & Bergman and Farinacci.  Definitely a new sound for jazz aficionados to check out..it’s a 3 night residency in the Birdland Theater.

Dominick, Christian & Michael first collaborated for a residency in London’s West End, in collaboration with the New Generation Festival. This performance marks Triad’s New York City debut ahead of their highly anticipated album release.

CHRISTIAN TAMBURR & DOMINICK FARINACCI

MICHAEL WARD-BERGEMAN

TRIAD

DOMINICK FARINACCI, GIANNI VALENTI, CHRISTIAN TAMBURR, MICHAEL WARD-BERGMAN

CHRISTIAN TAMBURR

SHENEL JOHNS

DOMINICK FARINACCI

DOMINICK FARINACCI

TRIAD

TRIAD

CHRISTIAN TAMBURR & DOMINICK FARINACCI

KAYDENCE TAMBURR, SHAINA TAMBURR, CHRISTIAN TAMBURR

BIRDLAND THEATER

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Michael Feinstein Teams With Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2022
Read More

Isaac Mizrahi Makes His Feinstein’s/54 Below Debut This August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Birdland Jazz Club Present Jim Caruso’s Cast Party – Special 19th Anniversary

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Patti Murin Comes To Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

My View: Ari Axelrod

Stephen SorokoffJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Leopoldstadt, Lempicka, SuperYou, Jesus of Suburbia, Jamie deRoy & Friends and Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Suzanna BowlingJune 30, 2022
Read More

My View: “This Is The Greatest Cabaret Show I’ve Ever Attended”….Stephen Holden

Stephen SorokoffJune 30, 2022
Read More

Scott Siegel’s Almost on Broadway Is a Night of Great Songs and Singers

Craig J HorsleyJune 29, 2022
Read More

You Are There At Almost on Broadway

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 29, 2022
Read More