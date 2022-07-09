My View: How Did This Happen?-Trumpet, Vibes, and Accordion debut at Birdland Theater

Having spent my musical life in the world of Piano-Bass-Drum, and all the consequential jazz artists of that configuration, I was intrigued by the prospect of attending the Birdland Theater for the new York debut of Dominick Farinacci & TRIAD, a new collaborative project combining three distinct musical voices – Marimba/Vibraphone (Christian Tamburr), Trumpet (Dominick Farinacci) and Accordion (Michael Ward Bergeman).

The virtuosity of these three extraordinary musicians is indisputable, and their imaginative intertwined improvisations created a new jazz experience. Trumpet, Vibraphone, and Accordion had notes weaved together in dazzling counterpoint that produced a futuristic chamber music effect with some exotic rhythms and vocals by special guest Shenel Johns added in.

The evening was an exciting remix of the music of Kurt Weil, Gary Burton, John Mayer, Strauss and Bach and also some original tunes by Tamburr & Bergman and Farinacci. Definitely a new sound for jazz aficionados to check out..it’s a 3 night residency in the Birdland Theater.

Dominick, Christian & Michael first collaborated for a residency in London’s West End, in collaboration with the New Generation Festival. This performance marks Triad’s New York City debut ahead of their highly anticipated album release.