MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: I Didn’t Have To Think About CLASSIFYING This Show As Great…..I Was There at Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes has had a long and storied career.  He continues to be one of the most electrifying performers on the planet.  As I’ve crowed many times before, Clint’s voice, phrasing, physicality, and apple watch like jazz time are extraordinary.  When these unique skills are applied to his current show titled “Between The Moon And New York City”, the songbook and life of Peter Allen are given an original and inspired new take.

Fresh from the success of the show in Las Vegas and Palm Springs where Jane Monheit was his special guest, Clint last night had Nikki Renee Daniels who recently was on the Broadway stage in COMPANY join him for the 54 Below segment of the tour

 

Will Nunziata co-conceived with Holmes “Between The Moon and New York City” and also directed the show. 

There are a lot of idols out there that sing the praises of Clint’s music director and arranger for this show, Michael Orland (American Idol).   Bill Fayne who has been musically involved with Clint’s career since its very beginning supplied additional arrangements.  Producer, muse, and long time friend of Holmes Sunny Sessa produced the spark that ignited the show.

CLINT HOLMES

From Clint Holmes:

“Peter was someone I loved as an entertainer, a songwriter, and a friend,” Holmes states. “He was funny, fresh, fierce, and an absolute original. Of all the incredible artists I’ve been inspired by throughout my career, no one has moved me more than Peter. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to finally dig into this genius’ body of work.”

From Will Nunziata:

“Clint’s talent is boundless and he’s one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with,” states Nunziata, who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. “He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing, and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change.”

WILL NUNZIATA, CLINT HOLMES, SUNNY SESSA

CLINT HOLMES

CLINT HOLMES

CHITA RIVERA

NIKKI RENEE DANIELS

CLINT HOLMES & NIKKI RENEE DANIELS

CLINT HOLMES & KELLY CLINTON-HOLMES

KELLY CLINTON-HOLMES

KELLY CLINTON-HOLMES

MICHAEL ORLAND

CLINT HOLMES

54 BELOW

KELLY CLINTON-HOLMES,WILL NUNZIATA, CLINT HOLMES, SUNNY SESS, BILL FAYNE

KELLY CLINTON-HOLMES, CLINT HOLMES, EDA SOROKOFF

KELLY CLINTON-HOLMES & FRANK WILDHORN

FRANK WILDHORN & YOKA WAO

SETH SIKES, CHITA RIVERA, NICOLAS KING

RON ABEL, SUNNY SESSA, MAXIMILIAN PRINZ VON ANHALT

CHITA RIVERA & EDA SOROKOFF

MARK HARTMAN, NATALIE DOUGLAS, DAVID SABELLA

ALLAN LAZARE & ARLENE LAZARE

54 BELOW

MICHAEL ORLAND & FAMILY

BETWEEN THE MOON & NEW YORK CITY

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen's business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the "First All Children's Theatre" which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC.

