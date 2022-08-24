MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: I Get Emails Complaining About This…..

My View: I Get Emails Complaining About This…..

Most cabaret performances (unlike Broadway shows) are usually one or two night engagements, consequently I get many emails expressing this sentiment….”just read your review about __________ sounds like a great night but can’t you send a heads up about the show so we can also get an opportunity to attend”?

Well, don’t blame me for learning after the fact about these two upcoming performances which I promise will be some of the best of the cabaret season.  The audiences will be full of celebs and music aficionados plus you can also come over to my table after the shows to thank me for the heads up. I’ll be at a sitting with a beautiful elegant blond.

BILLY STRITCH

CLINT HOLMES

BTW….here are some of the folks in the audience at Birdland last night for a great Susie Mosher Line Up.   

BRENDA VACCARO, SUSIE MOSHER, EDA SOROKOFF

BEN JONES & BRENDA VACCARO

EDA SOROKOFF & JULIE GOLD

BRENDA VACCARO & BILLY STRITCH

BRENDA VACCARO, CHRINE LAVIN, KT SULLIVAN, EDA SOROKOFF

EDA SOROKOFF & NICOLAS KING

RON ABEL

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Grammy Winner Billy Stritch to Honor Cy Coleman

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2022
Read More

New York Premiere of Kurt Peterson’s Memoir Concert Proud Ladies

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2022
Read More

Happy Holidays As Patti LuPone Returns To 54 Below

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Honoring Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald IN A SPECIAL EVENING Mel and Ella Swing

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More

The Songs of Eamonn O’Dwyer Is Coming To 54 Below

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2022
Read More

Jeff Harner Is Back at The Laurie Beechman Theater With I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words

Suzanna BowlingAugust 16, 2022
Read More

My View: Jason Robert Brown-Shoshana Bean and Strings Fill 54 Below With Music

Stephen SorokoffAugust 15, 2022
Read More

100 Years of Broadway to Eisenhower With Neil Berg

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 15, 2022
Read More

My View: Fashion District & Theater District Happily Collide at 54 Below- Isaac Mizrahi

Stephen SorokoffAugust 11, 2022
Read More