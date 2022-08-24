My View: I Get Emails Complaining About This…..

Most cabaret performances (unlike Broadway shows) are usually one or two night engagements, consequently I get many emails expressing this sentiment….”just read your review about __________ sounds like a great night but can’t you send a heads up about the show so we can also get an opportunity to attend”?

Well, don’t blame me for learning after the fact about these two upcoming performances which I promise will be some of the best of the cabaret season. The audiences will be full of celebs and music aficionados plus you can also come over to my table after the shows to thank me for the heads up. I’ll be at a sitting with a beautiful elegant blond.

BTW….here are some of the folks in the audience at Birdland last night for a great Susie Mosher Line Up.