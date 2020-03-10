My View: I Had Great Sax Tonight

It’s common knowledge that musicians also possess a facility for math (pianist Albert Einstein). There seems to be some correlation between dexterity of numbers and mastery of music notes. Kenny G who majored in accounting in college brought a countless amount of beautiful notes to the Kravis Center last night. It was also impossible to count any empty seats in the Dreyfoos Concert Hall for the musical extravaganza. Kenny came on stage before the start of the performance to announce that some lucky person in the audience would be taking home one of his saxophones, adding comically that he guaranteed they would be having great “sax” that night.

A phenomenally successful instrumentalist whose recordings routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980’s and ’90’s, Kenny G’s sound became a staple of adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations. Kenny G signed with Arista Records as a solo artist in 1982, after label president Clive Davis heard his rendition of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”.

Kenny G earned a place in the Guiness Book of World Records in 1997 for playing the longest note ever recorded on a saxophone. Using circular breathing, Kenn G held an E-flat for 45 minutes and 47 seconds. He demonstrated some of that ability last night for the audience. Kenny G was correct…..everyone had great SAX in the Kravis Center last night.

