MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: I Had Great Sax Tonight

It’s common knowledge that musicians also possess a facility for math (pianist Albert Einstein).  There seems to be some correlation between dexterity of numbers and mastery of music notes.   Kenny G  who majored in accounting in college brought a countless amount of beautiful notes to the Kravis Center last night.  It was also impossible to count any empty seats in the Dreyfoos Concert Hall for the musical extravaganza.  Kenny came on stage before the start of the performance to announce that some lucky person in the audience would be taking home one of his saxophones, adding comically that he guaranteed they would be having  great “sax” that night.

A phenomenally successful instrumentalist whose recordings routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980’s and ’90’s, Kenny G’s sound became a staple of adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations.  Kenny G signed with Arista Records as a solo artist in 1982, after label president Clive Davis heard his rendition of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”.  

Kenny G earned a place in the Guiness Book of World Records in 1997 for playing the longest note ever recorded on a saxophone.  Using circular breathing, Kenn G held an E-flat for 45 minutes and 47 seconds.  He demonstrated some of that ability last night for the audience.  Kenny G was correct…..everyone had great SAX in the Kravis Center last night.

Kenny G
Kenny G
Kenny G
Kenny G
Kenny G Saxophones
Kravis Center

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

