My View: If You Ask Us She Could Write A Book……Jill Switzer – The Contemporary Singer’s Blueprint

Our friend Jill Switzer, singer/songwriter, voice/life coach, morning radio producer and personality of the popular Legends Radio show of eight years The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, plenary speaker, spokesmodel, and author of The Diva Next Door: How to be a Singing Star Wherever You Are has written a new book.

The Contemporary Singer’s Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond (Meredith Music Publications). It’s a valuable blueprint providing readers with the professional insight and practical steps for building a top notch, profitable singing career. Enlightening anecdotes, encouraging pep talks, veteran’s words of wisdom, and tricks of the trade that only the pros know guide the contemporary vocalist through the mental, technical and physical challenges for achieving excellence in today’s music business.

JILL SWITZER is a singer/songwriter, voice/life coach, morning radio producer and personality of the popular Legends Radio show of eight years The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, plenary speaker, spokesmodel, and author of The Diva Next Door: How to be a Singing Star Wherever You Are which Tony Award® winner Linda Lavin called “warm, funny, right to the heart of what counts in the pursuit of a singing career.”

Jill’s thirty years in showbiz from Palm Beach to New York includes stage appearances and/or recordings with Nicolas King, Faith Prince, Steve Tyrell, John Pizzarelli, Marilyn Maye, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson of The Supremes and The Four Freshmen. Her voice has been heard on The Ellen Show, countless national commercial jingles, and the internationally syndicated radio show Dick Robinson’s American Standards by the Sea, where she was voted by listeners three consecutive years the “Best New Female Vocalist.”

She resides in her native Palm Beach County, FL, with Rich, her husband and musical soulmate of twenty-six years. Deemed “South Florida’s First Couple of the Great American Songbook,” Jill and Rich are one of the most sought-after acts in the area and perform regularly at high-profile venues.