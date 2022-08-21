MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: If You Ask Us She Could Write A Book……Jill Switzer – The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint

Our friend Jill Switzer, singer/songwriter, voice/life coach, morning radio producer and personality of the popular Legends Radio show of eight years The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, plenary speaker, spokesmodel, and author of The Diva Next Door: How to be a Singing Star Wherever You Are has written a new book.

The Contemporary Singer’s Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond (Meredith Music Publications). It’s a valuable blueprint providing readers with the professional insight and practical steps for building a top notch, profitable singing career. Enlightening anecdotes, encouraging pep talks, veteran’s words of wisdom, and tricks of the trade that only the pros know guide the contemporary vocalist through the mental, technical and physical challenges for achieving excellence in today’s music business.

JILL SWITZER

JILL SWITZER is a singer/songwriter, voice/life coach, morning radio producer and personality of the popular Legends Radio show of eight years The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, plenary speaker, spokesmodel, and author of The Diva Next Door: How to be a Singing Star Wherever You Are which Tony Award® winner Linda Lavin called “warm, funny, right to the heart of what counts in the pursuit of a singing career.”

Jill’s thirty years in showbiz from Palm Beach to New York includes stage appearances and/or recordings with Nicolas King, Faith Prince, Steve Tyrell, John Pizzarelli, Marilyn Maye, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson of The Supremes and The Four Freshmen. Her voice has been heard on The Ellen Show, countless national commercial jingles, and the internationally syndicated radio show Dick Robinson’s American Standards by the Sea, where she was voted by listeners three consecutive years the “Best New Female Vocalist.”

She resides in her native Palm Beach County, FL, with Rich, her husband and musical soulmate of twenty-six years. Deemed “South Florida’s First Couple of the Great American Songbook,” Jill and Rich are one of the most sought-after acts in the area and perform regularly at high-profile venues.

JILL SWITZER, RICHARD JAY ALEXANDER, EDA SOROKOFF, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

STEVE TYRELL & JILL SWITZER

JILL & RICH SWITZER AT THE PELICAN CAFE

JILL SWITZER & STEPHEN SOROKOFF

RICH SWITZER & JILL SWITZER at THE KRAVIS CENTER

JILL SWITZER at TABLE 26

Book Reviews

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

