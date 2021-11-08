My View: I’m In The Mood For Linda Purl

It was befitting that Linda Purl brought her musicianship to New York’s preeminent house of music, Birdand last night. Ms. Purl’s significant acting abilities would make her an exceptional cabaret act on any stage, but her vocal and rhythmic skills merit performing at “The Jazz Corner Of The World” with the resultant attentiveness and respect Birdland audiences have for accomplished musicians. Paired this time with super pianist Billy Stritch and trio, the evening harked back to the days of the Golden Age of glamorous female night club vocalists. For me, “it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing” and the Birdland Theater had a big dose of it last night from Linda Purl. If you only get to hear her sing one song (I’m In The Mood For Love) it’s worth the (reasonable) price of admission.

The musicians on that Birdland Stage last night also honored the venue’s storied history. Listening to Billy Stritch play and embellish some of Tedd Firth’s arrangements was akin to hearing Brubeck playing Peterson. Dave Finck (where does he find those bass notes?) with Ray Marchica’s exquisite drum sticks polished off a first rate music lover’s evening. The best brings out the best..Check some of the photos of the Birdland audience last night.

LINDA PURL

BILLY STRITCH & LINDA PURL

BILLY STRITCH &LINDA PURL

BILLY STRITCH

LINDA PURL

LINDA PURL

ERIC YVES GARCIA & NICOLAS KING

EDA SOROKOFF & LEE ROY REAMS

JAMIE DEROY & KEN FALLIN

RIKI KANE LARIMER & KEN FALLIN

EDA SOROKOFF & DEBRORAH GRACE WINER

BILLY STRITCH & LORNA DALLAS

JAMIE DEROY & DOUG MAJOR

EDA SOROKOFF & LINDA PURL

BILL HUTTON & EDA SOROKOFF

PATRICK DUFFY & STEPHEN SOROKOFF