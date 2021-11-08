MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: I’m In The Mood For Linda Purl

It was befitting that Linda Purl brought her musicianship to New York’s preeminent house of music, Birdand last night.  Ms. Purl’s significant acting abilities would make her an exceptional cabaret act on any stage, but her vocal and rhythmic skills merit  performing at “The Jazz Corner Of The World” with the resultant attentiveness and respect Birdland audiences have for accomplished musicians.  Paired this time with super pianist Billy Stritch and trio, the evening harked back to the days of the Golden Age of glamorous female night club vocalists. For me, “it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing” and the Birdland Theater had a big dose of it last night from Linda Purl. If you only get to hear her sing one song (I’m In The Mood For Love) it’s worth the (reasonable) price of admission. 

The musicians on that Birdland Stage last night also honored the venue’s storied history.  Listening to Billy Stritch play and embellish some of Tedd Firth’s arrangements was akin to hearing Brubeck playing Peterson.  Dave Finck (where does he find those bass notes?) with Ray Marchica’s exquisite drum sticks polished off a first rate music lover’s evening.   The best brings out the best..Check some of the photos of the Birdland audience last night.

LINDA PURL
BILLY STRITCH & LINDA PURL
BILLY STRITCH &LINDA PURL
BILLY STRITCH
LINDA PURL
LINDA PURL
ERIC YVES GARCIA & NICOLAS KING





EDA SOROKOFF & LEE ROY REAMS





JAMIE DEROY & KEN FALLIN





RIKI KANE LARIMER & KEN FALLIN





EDA SOROKOFF & DEBRORAH GRACE WINER





BILLY STRITCH & LORNA DALLAS





JAMIE DEROY & DOUG MAJOR





EDA SOROKOFF & LINDA PURL





BILL HUTTON & EDA SOROKOFF





PATRICK DUFFY & STEPHEN SOROKOFF





AFTER PARTY




                
            																														

											Related Items
										

									

																	

								

									

										Cabaret
									

									

										
									

									

																					

																							

																				
											
										
																																
Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of  an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer  and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC.  Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member.  Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook.
Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

																			

									

										Related Items
									

								

							

						

					

																

						
More in Cabaret

					

					

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
Feinstein’s/54 Below Presents Megan Hilty Who Proves She’s A Star

									

										Suzanna BowlingNovember 5, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

									

										Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
Broadway Fright Night At The Tilles Center

									

										Genevieve Rafter KeddyOctober 31, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
My View: The Cabaret Convention-An Emotional Return

									

										Stephen SorokoffOctober 28, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
Tony-nominee Melissa Errico Sings Her 2nd Encore With Max von Essen at Feinstein’s/54 Below

									

										Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
My View:  And Then There Is Marilyn Maye

									

										Stephen SorokoffOctober 26, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
My View:  We Thrilled to Fiddler in Yiddish..We Kvelled as Isaac Sutton Sang the Score in Hebew

									

										Stephen SorokoffOctober 25, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
I Put a Spell on You Returns With Jay Armstong Johnson, Eva Nobelzada and More

									

										Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More
									

									
								

							

													

								
								

																																													

								

									
Birdland Presents Freda Payne in Let There Be Love

									

										Suzanna BowlingOctober 20, 2021
									

								

								
								

									

										Read More