My View: Inside The New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala

Carnegie Hall was like a bottle of champagne going “POP” on New Years Eve as Maestro Steven Reineke’s baton signaled the start of The New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala Concert. The program featured the songs of Music Honorees Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez.

Kristen & Bobby Lopez are the Oscar and Grammy winning, songwriting team behind the Disney animated films, Frozen and Frozen 2. Together they also wrote the Oscar winning song “Remember Me”. Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book Of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards.

The spectacular concert was followed by a glorious dinner/dance at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The evening also honored: Nicola M. Heryet, Corporate Honoree, John Osborn, Corporate Honoree, June Freemanzon, Legacy Honoree, and Ron Schaefer, PopsEd Honoree.

New York Pops subscribers and all music loving New Yorkers were awaiting the return of New York’s Orchestra and it’s charismatic music director/conductor Steven Reineke and the night truly felt like a New Years Eve celebration.

It was literally a who’s who of the music, theatre, and corporate world at the concert and dinner and they, along with all the guest artists danced the night away. A New York Pops Gala has to be one of the most exciting events in NYC.

Guest Artists performing The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez were, Samantha Barks, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jamie Camil, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Maggie Lakis, Cassie Levy, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, Patti Murin, Andrew Rannells, Betsy Wolfe.