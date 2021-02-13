MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Is There A Cabaret Convention in South Florida’s Future?

With South Florida’s intimate venues, Great American Songbook loving audience, and the popular Legends Radio Station playing the music 24/7 one can envision Kt Sullivan bringing the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention here for a well deserved winter vacation one day.

Love was in the air last night and finally not restricted to only the air waves of the internet.    “Love Songs From Broadway” were being transmitted live and in person by the romantic tenor voice of Anthony Nunziata  in The Wick Theatre’s Cabaret.      Anthony was the perfect choice by Marilyn Wick to headline the Valentine Day Weekend in her dazzling Cabaret/Dining space.   “Tall, Dark & Handsome” plus Anthony’s charming personality and robust voice made everyone in the room fall in love ( with the music for sure).  Anthony Nunziata is already known to area audiences for his performance collaborations with his identical twin brother Will. While the two brothers still perform together, Anthony has also launched a flourishing solo career as a vocalist, songwriter and recording artist.

The evening’s performance proved there can be social distancing, masks, and somewhat vaccinated patrons, who successfully gather together safely in a night-club to share their love of music, good food, and each other.

The Wick Theatre continues to be the model for how to present safe live entertainment options incorporating a celebrity line up of award winning  Cabaret performers at it’s dinner/show evenings.  The venue brings the ambience of Manhattan night life to Boca, Delray, and Palm Beach. 

Bobby Peaco, Piano. Juan Rollan, Saxophone

Anthony Nunziata
Anthony Nunziata
Sunny Sessa
Marilyn Wick & Coming Attractions
Coming Attractions
Coming Attractions
Nicole Henry, Stephen Sorokoff, Sunny Sessa
Anthony Nunziata & Marilyn Wick
Anthony Nunziata & Eda Sorokoff
The Wick Theatre Cabaret
Kimberly Wick
Anthony Nunziata & Sunny Sessa
The Wick Theatre Cabaret
Eda Sorokoff & Patty Chamberlain
Nicole Henry & Chris Ruggiero
The Wick Theatre Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

