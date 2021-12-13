MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: It Was The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Last Night With Lisa Howard

Last Night at Feinstein’s 54 Below, Lisa Howard was “The Belle Of The Ball” and did a show unlike anything “I” had ever seen.

The conceit was absolute insanity, full of holiday joy and perfect musical choices, fitting the beauty and her enormous talents

like Cinderella fit into that slipper. But it was a REAL show, with plenty of visuals to make us laugh and warm our hearts. It didn’t 

take long to find out that her management team had reached out to Director Richard Jay-Alexander and his longtime assistant,

Nellie Beavers, to help bring the Broadway favorite back to the famed nightclub’s stage after such a long absence. After all, Ms. 

Howard is the mother of two young boys and waited out the pandemic, so it had been awhile and I learned that she will soon be heading out to the WICKED tour, until August, as Madame Morrible. Lisa owned the room from the moment she entered it and it never stopped being

so. Her musical prowess and acumen are awe inspiring and the terrific band, led by Michael Shaieb, delivered so many different vibes 

and sounds, probably because Shaieb and Brett Lord delivered her newly released Christmas album, “The Most Wonderful Time Of 

The Year.” But this was no Christmas Concert, this was an emotional musical ride and brilliant storytelling where “Lisa” becomes

“Holly” and takes us on the craziest of rides in a totally made up fantasy amalgam of holiday movies, which she names: LISA’S

HALLMARK CHRISTMAS MOVIE OF A LIFETIME, The Musical, and, yes, it was brilliant! The show we bought tickets to and walked

into was: LISA HOWARD, WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME. You can see what went on here and the evening from top to bottom, was 

“first-rate” and “top-notch.” I must also mention the musicians, bassist Alden Terry, drummer/percussionist Sean McDaniel, guitarist Michael Aarons and two vivacious and angel voiced backup girls, Madison Deadman and Madelaine Vandenberg, both CCM alumni. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of this, which could surely become an annual event. This is the perfect holiday show – EVERYTHING thrown into 

Santa’s satchel and laid out for us to behold.

FEINSTEIN’S/54BELOW

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

