My View: It’s In His DNA…Jason Robert Brown at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Even though they are not related, there must be a common music DNA molecule that exists in George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and Billy Joel, that has also been passed on to Jason Robert Brown. His performance last night at Feinstein’s/54 Below encompassed some of the creative talents of all of those musical giants. Jason, the composer, the arranger, the lyricist, the pianist, and the singer was on the stage of Feinstein’s/54 Below with a band of 9 ( yes 9) great musicians plus vocalists Anastasia Talley & Cheeyang Ng.

Seeing the composer of his currently running show on Broadway, (Mr. Saturday Night) in concert performing just a tiny part of the Jason Robert Brown songbook is the highlight of any cabaret season.

BTW, Jason must also possess some comic DNA molecules from Mr. Saturday Night star Billy Crystal. In addition to the music, JRB’s witty asides and banter with the audience made for one of the most exciting Saturday night’s we’ve ever had at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

The Band:

Gary Sieger, guitar, Randy Landau, bass, Jamie Eblen, drums, Lisette Santiago, percussion, Tony Kadleck, trumpet, Alison Shearer, alto sax, Ben Kono, tenor and bari sax and Clint Sharman, trombone