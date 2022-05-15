MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: It’s In His DNA…Jason Robert Brown at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Even though they are not related, there must be a common music DNA molecule that exists in George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and Billy Joel, that has also been passed on to Jason Robert Brown.  His performance last night at Feinstein’s/54 Below encompassed some of the creative talents of all of those musical giants.  Jason, the composer, the arranger,  the lyricist, the pianist, and the singer was on the stage of Feinstein’s/54 Below with a band of 9 ( yes 9) great musicians plus vocalists Anastasia Talley & Cheeyang Ng.

Seeing the composer of his currently running show on Broadway, (Mr. Saturday Night) in concert  performing just a tiny part of the Jason Robert Brown songbook is the highlight of any cabaret season.

BTW, Jason must also possess some comic DNA molecules from Mr. Saturday Night star Billy Crystal.  In addition to the music, JRB’s witty asides and banter with the audience made for one of the most exciting Saturday night’s we’ve ever had at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

The Band:

Gary Sieger, guitar, Randy Landau, bass, Jamie Eblen, drums, Lisette Santiago, percussion, Tony Kadleck, trumpet, Alison Shearer, alto sax, Ben Kono, tenor and bari sax and Clint Sharman, trombone

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

