My View: Jamie deRoy Brings Her Friends To Birdland

Last night an audience of friends gathered in Birdland to enjoy an evening with everyones favorite friend… Jamie deRoy.  Jamie presented a group of her Broadway celebrity friends to schmooze and perform at what always turns out to be an exciting evening of world class entertainment.  These variety shows curated, hosted, (and also performed in) by Ms. deRoy are produced 3 or 4 times a year.  The highly anticipated events have been presented for the past 30 years (beating Ed Sullivan’s Variety Show by 7 years) and Jamie thankfully shows no sign of slowing down.  This one was her first live show since the pandemic and it was quite a Broadway party. 

As Sullvan would say “it was a reeealy big shoow” as Jamie presented:  Tony Award Winning Songwriter Stephen Flaherty, Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom, Les Miserables), Cassondra James (Once On This Island), Cory Kahaney (Colbert, Letterman, Conan), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet), and Tony Award Winner ( A Chorus Line) Donna McKechnie.

All the performances were special, and Donna McKechnie singing Stephen Sondheim’s Pleasant Little Kingdom and Too Many Mornings had to be one of the most emotional segments ever in a Jamie deRoy & friends show.

Maybe there’s a reason Jamie deRoy’s shows have lasted longer than Sullivan’s. Unlike Ed, she’s a pro at introducing and interviewing performers, and I don’t believe Ed could have sung “Jews Don’t Camp”. 

The evening was a benefit for The Actors Fund, however all of Jamie’s friends also benefited by being in this audience.

Barry Kleinbort Directed and Ron Abel was Musical Director with Ritt Henn on Bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Jamie deRoy & friends
Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy
Jelani Aladdin
Jelani Alladin
Ali Elwoldt
Ali Elwoldt & Ron Abel
Corey Kahaney
Mauricio Martinez
Mauricio Martinez & Ron Abel, Music Director
Jamie deRoy & Donna McKechnie
Jamie deRoy & Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie
Richard Jay-Alexander
Richard Jay-Alexander
Stephen Flaherty
Cassondra James
Stephen Flaherty
Christy Altomare
Richard Jay-Alexander, Donna McKechnie, Eda Sorokoff
Jamie deRoy & Richard Jay-Alexander
Donna McKechnie & Stephen Sorokoff
Jamie deRoy & Barry Klienbort, Director

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen's business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the "First All Children's Theatre" which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen's photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook.

