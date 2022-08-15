MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Jason Robert Brown-Shoshana Bean and Strings Fill 54 Below With Music

My View: Jason Robert Brown-Shoshana Bean and Strings Fill 54 Below With Music

Jason Robert Brown brought his music, lyrics, vocals, fearless pianistic virtuosity, along with Shoshana Bean and a string section to 54 Below last night.  Suffice to say an overflow audience in Broadway’s supper club was treated  to an extraordinary evening of great music and JBR wit.  It was a  Sunday night as the composer of currently running on Broadway Mr. Saturday Night and crew thrilled a SRO crowd at 54 Below.

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Shoshana Bean

The three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returned to 54 Below last night with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award nominee Shoshanna Bean (Mr. Saturaday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB’s legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.

Gary Sieger, guitar

Randy Landau, bass

Todd Reynolds, violin

Katherine Livolsi-Landau, violin

Kiku Enoomoto, viola

Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown & Shoshana Bean

Strings

Jason Robert Brown

Shoshana Bean

Jason Robert Brown

54 Below

Deborah Brown & Jason Robert Brown

Deborah Brown & Georgia Stitt

Eda Sorokoff

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

100 Years of Broadway to Eisenhower With Neil Berg

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 15, 2022
Read More

My View: Fashion District & Theater District Happily Collide at 54 Below- Isaac Mizrahi

Stephen SorokoffAugust 11, 2022
Read More

My View: Streets Of (Jazz) Dreams

Stephen SorokoffAugust 10, 2022
Read More

Birdland Theater Presents Broadway’s Amy Spanger singing Larson,Porter, Kander & Ebb and more

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2022
Read More

My View: A Soprano Learning How To Swing With A Master Teacher

Stephen SorokoffAugust 5, 2022
Read More

My View: “Hey You Guys, What’s Going On Back There”? The John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland

Stephen SorokoffAugust 4, 2022
Read More

Karen Mason Comes Back To Birdland With New Show

Suzanna BowlingAugust 2, 2022
Read More

My View: Tony DeSare….A Winning Combination

Stephen SorokoffJuly 30, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 30, 2022
Read More