My View: Jason Robert Brown-Shoshana Bean and Strings Fill 54 Below With Music

Jason Robert Brown brought his music, lyrics, vocals, fearless pianistic virtuosity, along with Shoshana Bean and a string section to 54 Below last night. Suffice to say an overflow audience in Broadway’s supper club was treated to an extraordinary evening of great music and JBR wit. It was a Sunday night as the composer of currently running on Broadway Mr. Saturday Night and crew thrilled a SRO crowd at 54 Below.

The three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returned to 54 Below last night with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award nominee Shoshanna Bean (Mr. Saturaday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB’s legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.

Gary Sieger, guitar

Randy Landau, bass

Todd Reynolds, violin

Katherine Livolsi-Landau, violin

Kiku Enoomoto, viola