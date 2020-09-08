My View: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party Goes Global and Lands In Australia & Palm Beach

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Show biz insiders and savvy New York entertainment devotees have known about it for the past 17 years.  It’s usually on the must attend lists of Broadway bound tourists and aspiring performers from the far corners of the globe.  Jim Caruso’s Cast Party for the last 15 years from the stage at Birdland has been the place to be on Monday nights in Manhattan.  He has had practically every super star, emerging star, and phenomenally talented unknowns perform at his Cast Party.   The pandemic has in a way caused a new sensation to materialize.  Jim created with his producer Ruby Lockner Pajama Cast Party on the internet, and his audience has now increased from the lucky 150 that would have a table in Birldand to thousands around the globe viewing on their computers or Smart TV’s.

The long arm of Cast Party extended into Australia and also reached into the home studio of Palm Beach celebrity performers and Legend Radio hosts Jill & Rich Switzer on last night’s show.  Jim usually has a New York Minute on the Switzers morning radio show which keep Floridians up to date on Broadway happenings but now it was the morning lounge hosts turn to be interviewed by Jim and perform for his world wide audience.  Other guests on this episode were Tom Kitt, Derek Klena, Warren Wright, Terry Burrell, Bryan Carter and Stephen Mahy direct from his home in Australia.  Stephen now has the distinction of being the only performer to sing on Tuesday morning at 11 A.M. at Cast Party and not on Monday night.  

Jim Caruso, Rich Switzer, Jill Switzer
Ruby Locknar & Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso, Derek Klena, MIchael Kitt, Tom Kitt
Rich Switzer & Jill Switzer
Jim Caruso & Stephen Mahy
Cast Party in Palm Beach

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

