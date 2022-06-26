My View: Judy Garland Returns To Carnegie Hall

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

If you are a patron of the arts your musical memory probably has some very special evenings  filed away.  You know, the ones you recount to friends….”I was there for the…….concert”.  Unfortunately I wasn’t in the audience for the Judy Garland Carnegie Hall concerts in the 60’s.  However, last night I was in that same historic building (albeit Zenkel Hall) on 57th street and inhaled some of the same excitement that thrilled those Judy fans over 60 years ago.  I was watching a unique performer from England named Debbie Wileman meticulously  recreate the sound and physicality of Judy Garland. 

Debbie Wilerman performs the Garland songbook and persona to perfection.  Although her music director/pianist/arranger Ron Abel has a distinctly different look than Mort Lindsey (Judy’s legendary music director),  he supplied the orchestral historical colors that perfectly accompanied Ms. Wileman’s performance.

It was a smaller hall, a smaller orchestra, and a larger than life Judy Garland, with the cheers and standing ovations from an audience that seemed to be imported from back to the future. 

RON ABEL, music director

DEBBIE WILEMAN

About Debbie Wileman

Londoner ‘mum’ and overnight internet sensation, 38 year old Debbie Wileman is an uncanny recreation of the sound of Judy Garland.  Debbie has gained over 1 million online views for her spot-on ‘Judy’.  This all started during the pandemic…

 Debbie just arrived here in the States to begin a USA Tour and she just released a brand new album, called “I’m Still Here”….all as part of a year long celebration of Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday.

RON ABLE & DEBBIE WILEMAN

RON ABEL

DEBBIE WILEMAN

DEBBIE WILEMAN

RON ABEL

RON ABEL & DEBBIE WILEMAN

MICHELE LEE & DEBBIE WILEMAN

MICHELE LEE & DEBBIE WILEMAN

EDA SOROKOFF, FRED RAPPAPORT, MICHELE LEE

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

