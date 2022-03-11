My View: Lee Roy Reams….A National Treasure ..Goodbye Kentucky! Hello, Broadway

There isn’t a doubt in my mind that Lee Roy Reams is a National Treasure. Even if he didn’t sing and dance (which he does) one could sit and listen to hin tell stories. But, last night, he opened a brand new show titled LEE ROY REAMS: GOODBYE, KENTUCKY! HELLO, BROADWAY! and it is funny, moving, informative, emotional, celebratory and reflective. Yes, all those things and more because he’s lived a life and career that started out as totally unexpected and like a locomotive, burst forward, never looking back,,,until now. The evening had so many highpoints and the legendary Broadway star often times moving himself to tears, being caught off-guard by his own emotions, as this was the first time he was sharing some of these stories, especially about his Mom and his recently lost husband, Bob Donahue. Everyone knows that Lee Roy is the eptitome of Musical Theatre and SHow Business, but the “it” factor of “magic” he possesses is throttling at 100% here. I can’t say the evening was unexpected, based on his past solo shows, but this one is his newest piece of filet mignon for the heart and soul. Alex Rybeck is there by his side every step of the way with a brilliant assist and there are photos Lee Roy shared with us that are MUST-SEE! The most exciting part of writing this is that I can share with you that you can see this tonight LIVE, if you’re in New YOrk City, or you can watch it tonight on a livestream, direct from the famed room in the heart of Manhattan by going and purchasing a ticket at 54Below.com. For last night’s opening, there was quite a notable crowd. Tonight will undoubtedly prove to be the same.