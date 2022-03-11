MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Lee Roy Reams….A National Treasure ..Goodbye Kentucky! Hello, Broadway

My View: Lee Roy Reams….A National Treasure ..Goodbye Kentucky! Hello, Broadway

There isn’t a doubt in my mind that Lee Roy Reams is a National Treasure.  Even if he didn’t sing and dance (which he does) one could sit and listen to hin tell stories.  But, last night, he opened a brand new show titled LEE ROY REAMS: GOODBYE, KENTUCKY! HELLO, BROADWAY! and it is funny, moving, informative, emotional, celebratory and reflective.  Yes, all those things and more because he’s lived a life and career that started out as totally unexpected and like a locomotive, burst forward, never looking back,,,until now.  The evening had so many highpoints and the legendary Broadway star often times moving himself to tears, being caught off-guard by his own emotions, as this was the first time he was sharing some of these stories, especially about his Mom and his recently lost husband, Bob Donahue.  Everyone knows that Lee Roy is the eptitome of Musical Theatre and SHow Business, but the “it” factor of “magic” he possesses is throttling at 100% here.  I can’t say the evening was unexpected, based on his past solo shows, but this one is his newest piece of filet mignon for the heart and soul.  Alex Rybeck is there by his side every step of the way with a brilliant assist and there are photos Lee Roy shared with us that are MUST-SEE!  The most exciting part of writing this is that I can share with you that you can see this tonight LIVE, if you’re in New YOrk City, or you can watch it tonight on a livestream, direct from the famed room in the heart of Manhattan by going and purchasing a ticket at 54Below.com.  For last night’s opening, there was quite a notable crowd.  Tonight will undoubtedly prove to be the same.

ALEX RYBECK & LEE ROY REAMS

LEE ROY REAMS

LEE ROY REAMS

RITA GARDNER & LEE ROY REAMS

RITA GARDNER

LEE ROY REAMS

LEE ROY REAMS

ALEX RYBECK & LEE ROY REAMS

LEE ROY REAMS

SIDNEY MEYER & MARILYN MAYE

ANITA GILLETTE & EDA SOROKOFF

RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER & LEE ROY REAMS

EDA SOROKOFF, ROBERT CREIGHTON, RIKI KANE LARIMIER

RANDIE LEVINE MILLER & LEE ROY REAMS

FEINSTEIN’S 54/BELOW

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

T2C Talks To Sam Harris and Being Openly Grey

Suzanna BowlingMarch 11, 2022
Read More

My View: What A Lineup and Audience at The Lineup This Week!

Stephen SorokoffMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Magda KatzMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Harvey Fierstein

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Celebrate Kander & Ebb…And All That Jazz With Karen Mason at Birdland

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

MAC Award Nominees Announced Celebrating The Best In Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More

My View: Sam Gravitte Makes Solo Musical Debut At Birdland

Stephen SorokoffMarch 8, 2022
Read More

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day With Mark Nadler

Suzanna BowlingMarch 7, 2022
Read More

Meet Tara Cannistraci of Festa Della Donna

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2022
Read More