MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Linda Lavin Has A Party At Birdland

My View: Linda Lavin Has A Party At Birdland

It was a celebrity filled audience at Birdland last night for a performance by Linda Lavin celebrating the release of her new CD “LOVE NOTES”

Linda’s latest CD with her long time friend and musical collaborator Billy Stritch also features the jazz virtuosity of violinist Aaron Weinstein. They were all on the Birdland stage creating a magical night of music as Linda Lavin displayed once again the magnetism, musicianship, intelligence, and theatrical prowess of a true star.

Here are just a few of the celebs in attendance  that were in our immediate vicinity….

LINDA LAVIN

EDA SOROKOFF, MARILYN MAYE, MICHELE LEE

STEPHEN SOROKOFF, EDA SOROKOFF, MICHELE LEE, BRENDA VACCARO

RIKI KANE LARIMER & EDA SOROKOFF

EDA SOROKOFF, STEVE BAKUNAS, MICHELE LEE

GIANNI VALENTI, GABRIELLE STRAVELLI, DANIEL LeCLAIRE, MICHELE LEE, KAOLIN BASS

LINDA LAVIN & EDA SOROKOFF

LINDA LAVIN

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: Judy Garland Returns To Carnegie Hall

Stephen SorokoffJune 26, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2022
Read More

My View: And He Takes Requests Too…Brian Stokes Mitchell at Feinstein’s/54 Below Diamond Series

Stephen SorokoffJune 23, 2022
Read More

My View: This NYC Institution Got Some Great Nashville & Palm Beach Sounds Last Night

Stephen SorokoffJune 21, 2022
Read More

My View: Tony Danza….Sticking To The Standards at Cafe Carlyle

Stephen SorokoffJune 17, 2022
Read More

My View: Jason Graae Tunes Up His Oboe For Scott Siegel’s “Hit Songs”

Stephen SorokoffJune 15, 2022
Read More

My View: No One In This Audience Asked ‘Is That All There Is?’..Ann Hampton Callaway and Peggy Lee

Stephen SorokoffJune 11, 2022
Read More

Sean Harkness and his Unusual Suspects On At Chelsea Table & Stage Saturday June 18th

G. H. HARDINGJune 11, 2022
Read More

Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride Fest Arrives, And I Couldn’t Be More Stoked

RossJune 10, 2022
Read More