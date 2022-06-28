My View: Linda Lavin Has A Party At Birdland

It was a celebrity filled audience at Birdland last night for a performance by Linda Lavin celebrating the release of her new CD “LOVE NOTES”

Linda’s latest CD with her long time friend and musical collaborator Billy Stritch also features the jazz virtuosity of violinist Aaron Weinstein. They were all on the Birdland stage creating a magical night of music as Linda Lavin displayed once again the magnetism, musicianship, intelligence, and theatrical prowess of a true star.

Here are just a few of the celebs in attendance that were in our immediate vicinity….