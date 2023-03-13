Cabaret
My View: Live from 54 Below…Saturday Night Love Songs
If there is one night during the week when you want-need?- to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night. And this last Saturday, 54 Below provided just the right tonic of famously romantic songs in a show created and hosted by Scott Siegel titled “Love Song Saturday Night”. It’s a new hit series at the club and the songs in the show came from every genre, including Broadway, country, pop, R&B, and more. They were performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul. The packed house of mostly lovers had a sensational time and Eda and I got home in time for Saturday Night Live
The Performers: Edward Staudenmayer, Elena Mindlina, Christopher Brian, Moipei, Matthew Drinkwater, Ryan Knowles, Ben Jones. Ron Abel, music director
Cabaret
My View: My Heart Is Exploding With Love For Donna McKechnie
My heart is exploding with love for Donna McKechnie and her jewel box of a show titled: “Take Me To The World – The Songs Of Stephen Sondheim.” Since the legendary composer/lyricist has left this planet, there have been many shows and evenings (with even more to come) trying to capture, assess, explain and illustrate what it is/was that made him the revered genius he has become to any actor who sings. Some more successful or eloquent than others. Some more musical than others. But (and this is a large use of the word) no one has had the span of time on this same plane embodying the work of Sondheim on a stage, more than Donna McKechnie, who starred as Philia on the National Tour of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, which was the first show Steve wrote the words and music for. That already puts her in a class all her own. And “class” is a word that perfectly defines the confection and power that comes across a stage and into audiences hearts when she speaks, sings or dances. No “spoilers” here, but if you want to learn how it’s done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn’t even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring. Stephen is a huge part of her lore and longevity, which can shake away the idea that she will be forever defined as Cassie in A CHORUS LINE. There is, oh, so much more to behold and time has been loving to her, as she to it.
Ian Herman, music director
Cabaret
My View: Palm Beach Happenings- Danny Bacher Surprises Cafe Centro Open Mic
The patrons in Cafe Centro got a surprise major dose of great music at Rob Russel’s Open Mic night last night. Award Winning Danny Bacher who was recently nominated as Best Jazz Vocalist in JAZZTIMES National Readers Poll (along with Harry Connick, John Pizzarelli and Tony Bennett )was in between gigs in South Florida and joined the musical festivites. Danny, along with a line up of first-rate entertainers kept the Palm Beach celeb filled audience swinging all night.
Legends Radio was well represented with vocals by Gregory Popeye Alexander and Mike McGann. Mr. Russell also had Phoebe Austin, Michele O’ Keefe, Joe Freer, Sarah Driven, Pat Dyer, and Judi Mark on his list of entertainers.
Kim Forman ( who studied under Marian McParkland) created the spot on piano arrangements for the performers and she even impressed our friend Broadway Impresario Kenny Greenblatt when Kim payed “The Best Of Times”. Ken was one of the Producers of the hit musical La Cage Aux Folles. Ron Abel famed musical director, who the previous night conducted Luci Arnaz’s show at the Maltz Theater looked on approvingly.
Last night was The Best of Times as our table, and other friends in the room celebrated Eda’s Birthday.
Cabaret
My View: The Anthony Nunziata National Tour Lands In Delray Beach at The Arts Garage
Willy Nelson and Anthony Nunziata may be miles apart musically but I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony’s encore soon becomes “On The Road Again”
The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) 20 city tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star’s beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Anthony’s passion and musicality filled the Arts Garage with a song list of Broadway and Italian favorites and the resulting cheers and standing ovations by the overflow crowd were a testament to a concert/cabaret artist who has found the sweet spot for enthralling and entertaining an audience. Anthony may be a tennis and pickle ball champion in the off hours, but on the music court he’s also an absolute winner.
Check out his touring schedule for a city near you, and if you’re in the Palm Beach area Anthony will be at the intimate Cafe Centro in West Palm Beach on May 11th.
Bobby Peaco was at the Piano and Jesse Jones Jr. on Reeds
Local singing celebrity Chris Santiago was Anthony’s special guest for this show.
