My View: Lorna Luft Brings Hollywood History to 54 Below

Using her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment Lorna Luft brought the stories and songs of Hollywood to the stage of 54 Below last night.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on “The Judy Garland Show”. “My mom would have been mad a me for reminding you that she would have turned 100 this year” Lorna informed a widely enthusiastic audience. It was a wonderful evening of show biz nostalgia and song.

Lorna Luft…July 14, 15, 16