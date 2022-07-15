MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Lorna Luft Brings Hollywood History to 54 Below

My View: Lorna Luft Brings Hollywood History to 54 Below

Using her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment Lorna Luft brought the stories and songs of Hollywood to the stage of 54 Below last night. 

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on “The Judy Garland  Show”.  “My mom would have been mad a me for reminding you that she would have turned 100 this year” Lorna informed a widely enthusiastic audience.  It was a wonderful evening of show biz nostalgia and song.

Lorna Luft…July 14, 15, 16

LORNA LUFT & Music director Charles Alterman

LORNA LUFT

LORNA LUFT

CHARLES ALTERMAN & LORNA LUFT

LORNA LUFT

LORNA LUFT

 

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: “We’re Drinking My Friend To The (Start) Of A New Episode”

Stephen SorokoffJuly 12, 2022
Read More

My View: Daisy Joplin Band Sets Chelsea Table+Stage on Fire

Stephen SorokoffJuly 10, 2022
Read More

My View: How Did This Happen?-Trumpet, Vibes, and Accordion debut at Birdland Theater

Stephen SorokoffJuly 9, 2022
Read More

Michael Feinstein Teams With Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2022
Read More

Isaac Mizrahi Makes His Feinstein’s/54 Below Debut This August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Birdland Jazz Club Present Jim Caruso’s Cast Party – Special 19th Anniversary

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Patti Murin Comes To Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

My View: Ari Axelrod

Stephen SorokoffJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Leopoldstadt, Lempicka, SuperYou, Jesus of Suburbia, Jamie deRoy & Friends and Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Suzanna BowlingJune 30, 2022
Read More