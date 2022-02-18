MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Lots Of Glitter At The Kravis Last Night….Deborah Silver

My View: Lots Of Glitter At The Kravis Last Night….Deborah Silver

South Florida is Deborah Silver “Glitter & Grits” country and her fans filled Rinker Playhouse at The Kravis Center last night to be entertained by the hometown glamorous celebrity singing star.  Debbie didn’t disappoint!  Singing and entertaining are organic for the nationally applauded, and energetic enterprising vocalist. Possessing an alluring and coquettish voice, melodically comfortable in many music styles Debbie is a dynamic performer.    Her show had lots of ingredients, and like a comprehensive food buffet it had something for everyone, with no one leaving without getting a full plate of music performed by a well prepared, exquisitely dressed (7 costume changes) artist .  Grits is usually not on my menu but there was sure a lot of Glitter and Country on the stage of the Rinker Playhouse last night.

Joining Deborah on stage were vocalists Donna Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Barry Manilow tour), Will Stone (Tony Awards, Tick Tick Boom)  American Idol Casey Abrams, jazz legend, Jesse Jones Jr; Western swing fiddle champion, Melody Allegra; award winning trumpet virtuoso, Summer Camargo; and acclaimed Broadway percussionist and guitarist, Clint de Ganon and Marc Malsegna; led by the renowned stage and screen Music Director/arranger Nick Petrillo.  The show was directed by Tony-nominated Director Jeff Calhoun and Associate Director DJ Salsbury.

Deborah Silver & Clint de Ganon

Deborah Silver & Nick Petrillo, music director

Deborah Silver

Deborah Silver & Casey Abrams

Derborah Silver & Casey Abrams

Glitter & Grits and All That Jazz

Madison Silver & Larry Silver

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Dianna Agron Returns to Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

Mark William Brought Love to Chelsea’s Table + Stage

Genevieve Rafter KeddyFebruary 16, 2022
Read More

My View: A Surprise Musical Valentine at The Pelican Cafe….KT Sullivan

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

An Evening With Teal Wicks!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2022
Read More

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents The Return of Randy Edelman – film composer and pop songwriter – in Rare Solo Concert

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For February

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2022
Read More

Music News: From Rags to Riches: Melissa Errico, Klea Blackhurst, Major Attaway and 100 Years of American Song, Voices of Mississippi

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2022
Read More

A Fun Evening as Feinstein’s/ 54 Sings LIZA!

Craig J HorsleyJanuary 29, 2022
Read More

John Lloyd Young Back Where He Belongs

Magda KatzJanuary 28, 2022
Read More