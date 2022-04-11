MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Lucie Arnaz “Gets The Job” and Wins The Hearts and Minds of South Florida

Last night, after a 2 year wait and a number of re-schedules, Lucie Arnaz hit the stage of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center with all cylinders on burn and guns ablaze! She performed an evening she calls “I GOT THE JOB” and kept the audience entranced from beginning to end, garnering multiple standing ovations that seemed as natural as breathing. For 90 minutes, she owned the stage, dressed to work, in black tights with tuxedo rhinestone striping and a dazzling orange silk blouse with glimmering buttons and cuffs. Basic, simple, perfect. This woman comes with all the equipment to perform, entertain and break your heart. She’s a master storyteller with impeccable timing and the voice shows up for her song after song, from show after show, exhibiting range and colors and nuancing that engage the audience at every turn. The star, of course, is the daughter of showbiz royalty, but she doesn’t rely on that one bit and has her own stories to tell and, by God, they are mesmerizing. This girl has had an extraordinary life and career and judging by what was on display, last night, I imagine, as Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh wrote, “The Best Is Yet To Come.” Lucie wrote and directed herself in this show, which opened the Birdland Theater years ago, but it has been fully fleshed out and brought to vivid life. Sharing the stage with her is what appears to be a musical soulmate in her Musical Director, Arranger and “Acting Partner,” Ron Abel, who’s hands gave Ms. Arnaz her orchestra. During the evening we were treated to a story of her audition (in a theatre) for THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG. During the audition, Neil Simon walked onto the stage and told her she was a breath of fresh air. She later “got the job.” Last night, she also stole our hearts and, now, we’re helpless and LOVE LUCIE. If this show travels to a town anywhere near you, all I can say is treat yourself to a wonderful evening and hear some of the greatest music your ears will ever be treated to. Also, the star generously did a Q &A after the show and stayed to talk to lucky audience members and was kind enough to even take photos with many of them. It was a great night all around.

Lucie is coming your way this July at Feinstein’s/54 Below….She “She Got The Job”

LUCIE ARNAZ

RON ABEL & LUCIE ARNAZ

LUCIE ARNAZ….Talk Back

RICHAR JAY-ALEXANDER & LUCIE ARNAZ

STEPHEN SOROKOFF, LUCIE ARNAZ, EDA SOROKOFF, RON ABEL

EDA SOROKOFF, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, STEVE ROTHAUS

JEFF KILTIE, GENERAL MANAGER & RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER

WE LOVE LUCIE & NORM & TELLY

 

