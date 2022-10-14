MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Manhattan, Cafe Carlyle, Michael Feinstein

My View: Manhattan, Cafe Carlyle, Michael Feinstein

The Carlyle is one of the most famous hotels in the world.  It is known for hosting some of the most important people on the planet. Kings, Queens, Presidents, and various celebrities have “slept there” Currently this landmark on Madison Avenue is the residence of another Ambassador.  An Ambassador of the Great American Songbook.  Michael Feinstein will be on the intimate stage of the 88 seat night club through October 22 and again in December and on New Years Eve. 

Cafe Carlyle was the musical home of Bobby Short for many years and then Steve Tyrell in more recent times.  The hotel currently presents some of the most celebrated and talented performers in show business, and true to that criteria Mr. Feinstein is a welcome addition to the room’s legacy.   Audience members who were able to snag tickets for tables in the Cafe during his sold out October run are being treated to Michael’s music, wit, charm, humor, and of course the consequential anecdotes he shares about his career.  A career that has been intertwined with most of the icons of American Popular music.

There have been many celebrities who are attending Mr. Feinstein’s performances, and the night we were there one of Michael’s dearest friends was celebrating her birthday with a group of friends.  Sunny Sessa, well known Manhattan, Palm Beach, and Las Vegas music champion was ringside for his show.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

SUNNY SESSA & MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNNY SESSA

CAFE CARLYLE

CAFE CARLYLE

CAFE CARLYLE

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

TERRANCE FLANNERY & SUNNY SESSA

SUNNY SESSA & MAX VON ANHALT

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

JENNIFER SWINDAL & EDA SOROKOFF

JOSEPH AMODEO & WILL NUNZIATA

NICOLAS KING, EDA SOROKOFF, FRANK DiLELLA,NJULIAN BIRD

MAX VON ANHALT & JOSEPH AMODEO

NICOLAS KING, WILL NUNZIATA, NICOLE HENRY

SUNNY SESSA & NICOLE HENRY

AFTER PARTY

LIL SHILLER & RON ABEL

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & TEDD FIRTH

FRANK DiLELLA, RIKI KANE LARIMER, JULIAN BIRD

NICOLE HENRY & EDA SOROKOFF

MAX VON ANHALT, SUNNY SESSA, MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

CAFE CARLYLE

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

