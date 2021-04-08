MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Marilyn Maye Celebrates a Big Birthday at The Wick Cabaret

  This past year has produced many heroes in the health care industry who have gallantly helped us navigate through the pandemic.  There have also been many heroes in the arts who have valiantly tried to keep the music playing, via the internet or in limited and safely controlled live presentations.  In South Florida, Marilynn Wick founder of the Wick Theatre is one such hero who has created a nite-club/dinner experience that has exchanged her darkened theatre’s ghost light for a bright spotlight and in doing so has brought some of  Cabaret’s finest performers to the Wick’s stage during these past months.  

And now the Wick Theater has deservedly and symbolically been  anointed as one of the most important Cabaret venues by another Marilyn – Marilyn Maye, who without doubt is one of the most towering vocalists in American popular music.  She began her 4 night engagement last evening in the Wick Cabaret. (The Wick Theatre will be opening shortly).

Billy Stritch & Marilyn Maye

Sometimes a performer’s ability and career are so staggering that the public and professionals in the biz only have to refer to them by their first names and everyone immediately knows who they are referencing….……Liza, Sammy, Frank, Tony, Nat, Ella, Mel, to name a few.  In the pop/jazz world when you say “Marilyn” (or more correctly “Marvelous Marilyn”), aficionados of Broadway and The Great American Songbook immediately smile and reminisce about a Marilyn Maye performance they have witnessed in person or on television.  Her engagements remain in one’s musical memory forever.

So cabaret and music fans can now thank Marilynn (with 2 n’s) for bringing Marvelous Marilyn to the Wick for an incredibly special engagement this month.   Accompanying Ms. Maye was the legendary pianist and performer Billy Stritch who extended his stay in South Florida after his solo engagement at the Wick to be able to play for his longtime friend.   Marilyn once again thrilled with a voice, warmth, and vivaciousness that moved the audience to euphoria and happiness, and jubilation for the future. Opening night was a momentous event on every level and an added bonus was hearing Billy & Marilyn harmonizing on some tunes.  

 Marilyn Maye is celebrating her 93rd birthday during this engagement which is sponsored and lovingly championed by Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio.  Morning Legends Radio hosts Jill & Rich Switzer will host each evening of America and Johnny Carson’s favorite singer.

Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye
Standing Ovation
Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer
Dick Robinson
Legends Radio, Angela Manfredi, Rich Switzer, Jill Switzer, Charlie Shapiro
Lee Mindel, Architect & Eda Sorokoff
Ambassador Nickolas Taubman, Jose Marty, Lee Mindel, Joyce Gato
Angela Manfredi, Stephen Sorokoff, Jill Switzer
Sandy Greenblatt, Kimberly Wick, Kenneth Greenblatt, Marilyn Wick
Kenneth Greenblatt & Marilyn Maye
Billy Stritch & Lee Mindel

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

What to Watch in The New Year: April 7

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Diana The Musical, The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!), Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording, Jamie deRoy and The Bistro Awards

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

My View: Billy’s Place Moves To South Florida

Stephen SorokoffApril 2, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 30

Suzanna BowlingMarch 30, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 29

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 27

Suzanna BowlingMarch 27, 2021
Read More

My View: Happy Hours of Music at Table 26

Stephen SorokoffMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Andrew Lippa, Charles Strouse, Christiane Noll and More on Jamie deRoy & friends Celebrating Songwriters Part 1

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 26

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2021
Read More