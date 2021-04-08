My View: Marilyn Maye Celebrates a Big Birthday at The Wick Cabaret

This past year has produced many heroes in the health care industry who have gallantly helped us navigate through the pandemic. There have also been many heroes in the arts who have valiantly tried to keep the music playing, via the internet or in limited and safely controlled live presentations. In South Florida, Marilynn Wick founder of the Wick Theatre is one such hero who has created a nite-club/dinner experience that has exchanged her darkened theatre’s ghost light for a bright spotlight and in doing so has brought some of Cabaret’s finest performers to the Wick’s stage during these past months.

And now the Wick Theater has deservedly and symbolically been anointed as one of the most important Cabaret venues by another Marilyn – Marilyn Maye, who without doubt is one of the most towering vocalists in American popular music. She began her 4 night engagement last evening in the Wick Cabaret. (The Wick Theatre will be opening shortly).

Billy Stritch & Marilyn Maye

Sometimes a performer’s ability and career are so staggering that the public and professionals in the biz only have to refer to them by their first names and everyone immediately knows who they are referencing….……Liza, Sammy, Frank, Tony, Nat, Ella, Mel, to name a few. In the pop/jazz world when you say “Marilyn” (or more correctly “Marvelous Marilyn”), aficionados of Broadway and The Great American Songbook immediately smile and reminisce about a Marilyn Maye performance they have witnessed in person or on television. Her engagements remain in one’s musical memory forever.

So cabaret and music fans can now thank Marilynn (with 2 n’s) for bringing Marvelous Marilyn to the Wick for an incredibly special engagement this month. Accompanying Ms. Maye was the legendary pianist and performer Billy Stritch who extended his stay in South Florida after his solo engagement at the Wick to be able to play for his longtime friend. Marilyn once again thrilled with a voice, warmth, and vivaciousness that moved the audience to euphoria and happiness, and jubilation for the future. Opening night was a momentous event on every level and an added bonus was hearing Billy & Marilyn harmonizing on some tunes.

Marilyn Maye is celebrating her 93rd birthday during this engagement which is sponsored and lovingly championed by Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio. Morning Legends Radio hosts Jill & Rich Switzer will host each evening of America and Johnny Carson’s favorite singer.

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Standing Ovation

Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer

Dick Robinson

Legends Radio, Angela Manfredi, Rich Switzer, Jill Switzer, Charlie Shapiro

Lee Mindel, Architect & Eda Sorokoff

Ambassador Nickolas Taubman, Jose Marty, Lee Mindel, Joyce Gato

Angela Manfredi, Stephen Sorokoff, Jill Switzer

Sandy Greenblatt, Kimberly Wick, Kenneth Greenblatt, Marilyn Wick

Kenneth Greenblatt & Marilyn Maye