Jill & Rich Switzer preeminent Legends Radio personalities had arguably one of the most celebrated and acclaimed singers on the planet join their “Happy Hour” radio show early last evening. Always one for a spirited party, Marilyn phoned in from her home in Kansas City and gave the hosts and their sizable Palm Beach ( and worldwide) audience some happy talk and Marvelous Marilyn wisdom. Marilyn with her vivacious personality was the perfect conversationalist to match the witty, knowledgeable, and buoyant repartee of Palm Beach’s most liked talented couple Jill & Rich Switzer. It was Marilyn Mayes’ Birthday Month and also her great friend Dick Robinson’s birthday. She sang to “The Old Jock” and founder of Legends Radio. Here’s some of the show, direct from my computer.
My View: Marilyn Maye Joins A Happy Hour In Palm Beach
