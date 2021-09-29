MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Mike Renzi…His music will live on forever

When Mike Renzi put his fingers on the keys it wasn’t just about his extraordinary technical precision, or his harmonic and rhythmic inventiveness, It was also about his ability to interject silence at just the right moments during his accompaniment of a vocalist.  He played for the best, Mel, Tony, Peggy, Jack, and also collaborated with new young vocalists like Nicolas King.

Once, as kind of a joke I wrote a review about a singer he was playing for and dedicated one line to the entertainer and the rest about Mike’s playing.  He called me up in that gangster type voice he sometimes used and said “now that’s a fxxxxx good review!”  Mike didn’t take care of himself, but he did take care of all of us who appreciate and understand musical greatness. 

Stephen Sorokoff & Mike Renzi
Dick Robinson, Mike Renzi, Eda Sorokoff
Eda Sorokoff, Mike Renzi, Stephen Sorokoff
Mike Renzi & Stephen Sorokoff

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

A Dazzling Night – Global Citizen Live

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 26, 2021
Read More

Escaping Reality with the Exhilarating ‘UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING’ on Virgin Voyages

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Best of NYFW

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 17, 2021
Read More

Responsibilities You Should Take Up When You Own a Pet Dog

WriterSeptember 17, 2021
Read More

HealthCorps Celebrates 15th Annual Benefit with ‘Rendezvous at the Zoo’ Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

A Divine Day at Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Stars and Strings Tribute Concert Gave NYC a Night of Honor and Love

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 12, 2021
Read More

Bright, Bold, Bendet – Beautiful alice + olivia Presentation Captivates NYFW

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 11, 2021
Read More