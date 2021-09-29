My View: Mike Renzi…His music will live on forever

When Mike Renzi put his fingers on the keys it wasn’t just about his extraordinary technical precision, or his harmonic and rhythmic inventiveness, It was also about his ability to interject silence at just the right moments during his accompaniment of a vocalist. He played for the best, Mel, Tony, Peggy, Jack, and also collaborated with new young vocalists like Nicolas King.

Once, as kind of a joke I wrote a review about a singer he was playing for and dedicated one line to the entertainer and the rest about Mike’s playing. He called me up in that gangster type voice he sometimes used and said “now that’s a fxxxxx good review!” Mike didn’t take care of himself, but he did take care of all of us who appreciate and understand musical greatness.

Stephen Sorokoff & Mike Renzi

Dick Robinson, Mike Renzi, Eda Sorokoff

Eda Sorokoff, Mike Renzi, Stephen Sorokoff