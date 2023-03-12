My View: My Heart Is Exploding With Love For Donna McKechnie

The patrons in Cafe Centro got a surprise major dose of great music at Rob Russel’s Open Mic night last night. Award Winning Danny Bacher who was recently nominated as Best Jazz Vocalist in JAZZTIMES National Readers Poll (along with Harry Connick, John Pizzarelli and Tony Bennett )was in between gigs in South Florida and joined the musical festivites. Danny, along with a line up of first-rate entertainers kept the Palm Beach celeb filled audience swinging all night.

Legends Radio was well represented with vocals by Gregory Popeye Alexander and Mike McGann. Mr. Russell also had Phoebe Austin, Michele O’ Keefe, Joe Freer, Sarah Driven, Pat Dyer, and Judi Mark on his list of entertainers.

Kim Forman ( who studied under Marian McParkland) created the spot on piano arrangements for the performers and she even impressed our friend Broadway Impresario Kenny Greenblatt when Kim payed “The Best Of Times”. Ken was one of the Producers of the hit musical La Cage Aux Folles. Ron Abel famed musical director, who the previous night conducted Luci Arnaz’s show at the Maltz Theater looked on approvingly.

Last night was The Best of Times as our table, and other friends in the room celebrated Eda’s Birthday.