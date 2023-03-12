Cabaret
My View: My Heart Is Exploding With Love For Donna McKechnie
My heart is exploding with love for Donna McKechnie and her jewel box of a show titled: “Take Me To The World – The Songs Of Stephen Sondheim.” Since the legendary composer/lyricist has left this planet, there have been many shows and evenings (with even more to come) trying to capture, assess, explain and illustrate what it is/was that made him the revered genius he has become to any actor who sings. Some more successful or eloquent than others. Some more musical than others. But (and this is a large use of the word) no one has had the span of time on this same plane embodying the work of Sondheim on a stage, more than Donna McKechnie, who starred as Philia on the National Tour of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, which was the first show Steve wrote the words and music for. That already puts her in a class all her own. And “class” is a word that perfectly defines the confection and power that comes across a stage and into audiences hearts when she speaks, sings or dances. No “spoilers” here, but if you want to learn how it’s done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn’t even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring. Stephen is a huge part of her lore and longevity, which can shake away the idea that she will be forever defined as Cassie in A CHORUS LINE. There is, oh, so much more to behold and time has been loving to her, as she to it.
Ian Herman, music director
Cabaret
My View: Palm Beach Happenings- Danny Bacher Surprises Cafe Centro Open Mic
The patrons in Cafe Centro got a surprise major dose of great music at Rob Russel’s Open Mic night last night. Award Winning Danny Bacher who was recently nominated as Best Jazz Vocalist in JAZZTIMES National Readers Poll (along with Harry Connick, John Pizzarelli and Tony Bennett )was in between gigs in South Florida and joined the musical festivites. Danny, along with a line up of first-rate entertainers kept the Palm Beach celeb filled audience swinging all night.
Legends Radio was well represented with vocals by Gregory Popeye Alexander and Mike McGann. Mr. Russell also had Phoebe Austin, Michele O’ Keefe, Joe Freer, Sarah Driven, Pat Dyer, and Judi Mark on his list of entertainers.
Kim Forman ( who studied under Marian McParkland) created the spot on piano arrangements for the performers and she even impressed our friend Broadway Impresario Kenny Greenblatt when Kim payed “The Best Of Times”. Ken was one of the Producers of the hit musical La Cage Aux Folles. Ron Abel famed musical director, who the previous night conducted Luci Arnaz’s show at the Maltz Theater looked on approvingly.
Last night was The Best of Times as our table, and other friends in the room celebrated Eda’s Birthday.
Cabaret
My View: The Anthony Nunziata National Tour Lands In Delray Beach at The Arts Garage
Willy Nelson and Anthony Nunziata may be miles apart musically but I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony’s encore soon becomes “On The Road Again”
The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) 20 city tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star’s beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Anthony’s passion and musicality filled the Arts Garage with a song list of Broadway and Italian favorites and the resulting cheers and standing ovations by the overflow crowd were a testament to a concert/cabaret artist who has found the sweet spot for enthralling and entertaining an audience. Anthony may be a tennis and pickle ball champion in the off hours, but on the music court he’s also an absolute winner.
Check out his touring schedule for a city near you, and if you’re in the Palm Beach area Anthony will be at the intimate Cafe Centro in West Palm Beach on May 11th.
Bobby Peaco was at the Piano and Jesse Jones Jr. on Reeds
Local singing celebrity Chris Santiago was Anthony’s special guest for this show.
Cabaret
The 2023 MAC Awards Announces The 2023 Nominees
The 2023 MAC Awards will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Symphony Space.
The nominees are:
FEMALE VOCALIST
CELIA BERK: On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path…Laurie Beechman
DAWN DEROW: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé; My Ship CD Release, Backyard Troubadors… Laurie Beechman, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Post Office Café (Provincetown), Mohonk Mountain House (New Paltz), Cotuit Center for the Arts (Cotuit, MA)
JOSEPHINE SANGES: The Funny Girl in Me–Josephine Sanges Sings Fanny Brice…Laurie Beechman
GERRILYN SOHN: If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems…Don’t Tell Mama
LISA VIGGIANO: Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MALE VOCALIST
TIM CONNELL: Dreamin’ Again; Lucky Me!; …and so it goes….Pangea
RIAN KEATING: Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel….Don’t Tell Mama
FRANK MCDONOUGH: Two Strong Hands; Legends of Las Vegas…Don’t Tell Mama
SETH SIKES: I’ll Be Seeing You; Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand; New Year’s Eve with Seth Sikes!; Exclusive Memorial Day Show with Seth Sikes!…54 Below, The Pines Rehobeth Beach, The Arts Project of Cherry Grove
MAJOR ARTIST
TANYA MOBERLY: Moberly at Mama’s Monthly…Don’t Tell Mama
SIDNEY MYER …Pangea
DAVID SABELLA: Amanda Reckonwith Returns, Pangea
LENNIE WATTS: Escape…Don’t Tell Mama
NEW YORK DEBUT –FEMALE
SARAH CARSON: England and America – A Transatlantic Love Story…Don’t Tell Mama
SHANNON DALEY: Anybody Have a Map?…Don’t Tell Mama
LINDA KAHN: “Say Yes!”…Laurie Beechman
ANN TALMAN: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile…54 Below
NEW YORK DEBUT –MALE
DANNY BOLERO: They Call Me…Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz…Don’t Tell Mama
JEFF FLASTER: Take the Moment…Don’t Tell Mama
DAME EDNA’S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY SCOTT F. MASON: One Dame Funny Night at DTM; Mouth to Mouth with the Dame…Don’t Tell Mama
CELEBRITY ARTIST
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY 54 Below
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim…54 Below
NATALIE DOUGLAS: Many different shows…Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad, The Players (NYC) and many clubs in London and throughout the U.S.
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words… Laurie Beechman
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI…Birdland
ICON
PATTI LuPONE … 54 Below
BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL … 54 Below
VANESSA WILLIAMS … 54 Below
DUO/GROUP
ELENA BENNETT AND FRED BARTON: Swing Out Under the Moon!…Pangea
HELANE BLUMFIELD AND BOBBY PEACO: me and bobby peaco…Don’t Tell Mama
THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell): Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MAJOR DUO/GROUP
KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO, BILLY STRITCH: A Swinging Birdland Christmas…Birdland
LIZ CALLAWAY AND ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: As Long as We’re Together….54 Below
ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO… Birdland
PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST
NATE BUCCIERI….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s, The Duplex
BRANDON JAMES GWINN… Marie’s Crisis
WILLIAM TN HALL ….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
PADDY ON THE PIANO … Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex
JOE REGAN … Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – FEMALE
ELAINE BRIER …Don’t Tell Mama
LIZ LARK BROWN … Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
MARIA GENTILE….The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
TARA MARTINEZ…. Don’t Tell Mama
LAURA PAVLES….. Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – MALE
DAVID FOLEY JR. ….Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
JUSTIN GREGORY LOPEZ ….Brandy’s
JOSEPH REDD ….Don’t Tell Mama
JON SATROM….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
MILES WHITTAKER …..Stonewall Inn
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
DON KELLY, drums and percussion: Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, Vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Amy Beth Williams/Great Ladies, Great Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass: Turn the Beat Around: 54 Below Celebrates Studio 54 (54 Below), Lennie Watts/Escape (Don’t Tell Mama), Kevin Smith Kirkwood/Classic Whitney: Alive! (Joe’s Pub)
SKIP WARD, bass: Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene (Joe’s Pub), Matsuki and Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic (Pangea), Amanda Ferguson/Ladies of the 80’s (Pangea), Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian/38 Seasons of Love (54 Below)
RECURRING SERIES
JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY: Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso….Birdland
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER: Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey…..Birdland Theater
SALON: Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Producer: Tanya Moberly…..Don’t Tell Mama
EMCEE
JIM CARUSO: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party….Birdland
SUE MATSUKI AND GREGORY TOROIAN: Matsuki & Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic….Pangea
SUSIE MOSHER: The Lineup with Susie Mosher….Birdland
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
HOLD ON TIGHT: Produced, written, and performed by Meg Flather, Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Tracy Stark….Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea
JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY – ALBUM: Curated and hosted by Joe Iconis….54 Below
IN THIS TRAVELING HEART: Written by and performed by Rian Keating, Directed by Tanya Moberly, Musical direction by Jeff Cubeta…..Don’t Tell Mama
WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA – MY (ALMOST) LIFE ON THE WICKED STAGE: Written by and starring Mary Lahti; Directed by Lennie Watts;Music director Paul Greenwood…..Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman
DIRECTOR
JEFF HARNAR: Linda Kahn/Say Yes! (Laurie Beechman), Theresa Lee/Riding the Bus to the Red Carpet (Triad, Don’t Tell Mama), Becca Kidwell/Together Inside (Don’t Tell Mama), Margo Brown and Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman)
LINA KOUTRAKOS: Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Ann Talman/Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile (54 Below), The Doris Dear Christmas Special (The Triad), Dorian Woodruff/The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman (Pangea)
TANYA MOBERLY: Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott F. Mason/ Mouth to Mouth with The Dame (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel (Don’t Tell Mama), Gracie Lee Brown/Say Goodnight, Gracie (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeff Flaster/Take the Moment (Don’t Tell Mama)
LENNIE WATTS: Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing the Broadway Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Mary Lahti/Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama)
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
JOHN M. COOK: Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman), Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Cindy Firing/You and I-A Tribute to Barbara Cook (Laurie Beechman), Josephine Sanges and Cindy Firing/Carry On (Don’t Tell Mama); Margo Brown & Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama)
YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: Sean Patrick Murtagh/The Mario 101 Release Party (Green Room 42), Robbie Rozelle/The Inevitable Return! (Birdland), Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Gerry Geddes/Fabulous First Fridays (Pangea), The MAC Awards (Symphony Space)
TRACY STARK: Sidney Myer (Pangea), Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas (Joe’s Pub, Neue Gallery, Club Cumming), Meg Flather/Hold On (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row), MargOH Channing/Simply MargOH (Pangea), Alex De Suze/Late Bloomer (Don’t Tell Mama)
BILLY STRITCH: Marilyn Maye (Birdland, 54 Below), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), Linda Eder (54 Below), Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland)
STEVEN RAY WATKINS: Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Moberly at Mama’s Monthly (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
ADAM DeCARLO: Lisa Viggiano/Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Don’t Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Mama’s Boys/Mama’s Boys Love the 80’s (Don’t Tell Mama)
ALISON NUSBAUM: Frank McDonough/Two Strong Hands (Don’t Tell Mama), Susan Neuffer/An Elpee Worth of Todd (Don’t Tell Mama), Meri Ziev/New Words (Don’t Tell Mama), Leslie Orofino/Laughing at Life (Don’t Tell Mama)
JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX: Jeff Harnar/I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (Laurie Beechman), Marta Sanders/LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Or Whatever Happened to That Nice Quaker Girl (Laurie Beechman), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman), Jonny Rosch and Friends (Triad)
SONG
A BRAND NEW SHADE OF BLUE: Music by John Forster, Lyrics by Tom Toce
I BELIEVE IN RAINBOWS: Music by Ethan Tarasov, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE STROLLERS OF POLAND: Music and lyrics by Tom Toce
TALKING TO THE MOON: Music by Paul Rolnick, Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and Jane R. Snyder
YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND: Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Bob Levy
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
ALMA: Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce
DON’T TELL GRETA: Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer
IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Music and Lyrics by Ritt Henn
STRICTLY FOR SHOW: Music by Michele Brourman, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE ZOOM SONG: Music and Lyrics by John Forster
RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)
D.C. ANDERSON: House Concert
CELIA BERK: Now That I Have Everything
RENEE KATZ: Winter Awakenings (featuring DECEMBER SONGS by Maury Yeston)
ANN KITTREDGE: reIMAGINE
BOB LEVY: Ballads
REGINA ZONA AND SEAN HARKNESS: It Must Have Been the Mistletoe
MAJOR RECORDING
JULIE BENKO AND JASON YEAGER: Hand in Hand
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
JIM CARUSO AND BILLY STRITCH: The Sunday Set (Recorded Live at the Birdland Theater)
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words
