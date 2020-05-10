My View: My Name Is Billy Stritch…Welcome To Billy’s Place

“My Name Is Billy Stritch…Welcome To Billy’s Place”

With those deceptively simple words of identification one of the most renowned pianist/vocalist/arranger/composers of our time opened his first social media show… live and direct from his Manhattan apartment overlooking Central Park South.

Billy Stritch is not only skillful in targeting his choice of words, he is exceptionally gifted in his ability to put together the musical notes that create an underlying melodic and rhythmic theme on the piano to accompany his romantic jazz infused vocals. You may have heard the tunes sung by many different vocalists over the course of your musical experiences, but you’re always going to hear something uniquely creative when Billy Stritch sings and plays one of those standards. I’m kind of depressed watching performers having to accept the technical limitations of live social media performances but Billy’s Place seemed to elevate the platform and brought the excitement of live cabaret to the Billy Stritch Facebook page. Check it out every Thursday night at 8PM….he even shared his recipe for a Manhattan Cocktail as well as some fascinating show biz stories.

Billy’s Place

Billy Stritch, Stephen Sorokoff, Jim Caruso

Billy & Marilyn Maye perplexed by Stephen Sorokoff

Eda Sorokoff & Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch, Lee Mindel, Stephen Sorokoff

Billy Stritch, Melissa Manchester, Stephen Sorokoff, Doug Major

Stephen Sorokoff, Billy Stritch, Paulo Szot, Dick Robinson

Billy Stritch, Stephen Sorokoff, Ann Hampton Callaway