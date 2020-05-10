MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: My Name Is Billy Stritch…Welcome To Billy’s Place

“My Name Is Billy Stritch…Welcome To Billy’s Place”

With those deceptively simple words of identification one of the most renowned pianist/vocalist/arranger/composers of our time opened his first social media show… live and direct from his Manhattan apartment overlooking Central Park South.  

Billy Stritch is not only skillful in targeting his choice of words, he is exceptionally gifted in his ability to put together the musical notes that create an underlying melodic and rhythmic theme on the piano to accompany his romantic jazz infused vocals.  You may have heard the tunes sung by many different vocalists over the course of your musical experiences, but you’re always going to hear something uniquely creative when Billy Stritch sings and plays one of those standards.  I’m kind of depressed watching performers having to accept the technical limitations of live social media performances but Billy’s Place seemed to elevate the platform and brought the excitement of live cabaret to the Billy Stritch Facebook page.  Check it out every Thursday night at 8PM….he even shared his recipe for a Manhattan Cocktail as well as some fascinating show biz stories. 

Billy’s Place
Billy Stritch, Stephen Sorokoff, Jim Caruso
Billy & Marilyn Maye perplexed by Stephen Sorokoff
Eda Sorokoff & Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch, Lee Mindel, Stephen Sorokoff
Billy Stritch, Melissa Manchester, Stephen Sorokoff, Doug Major
Stephen Sorokoff, Billy Stritch, Paulo Szot, Dick Robinson
Billy Stritch, Stephen Sorokoff, Ann Hampton Callaway
Billy’s Place

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

