My View: My Name Is Linda Eder and I’m a Singer….and that’s all you need to know!

“My name is Linda Eder and I’m a singer,…. and that’s all you need to know!”  That’s how Linda Eder greeted her audience and began a great evening of musical thrills as the RRazz Room presented Ms. Eder at the Eissey Theater in North Palm last night.  Music director BIlly Stritch was at the keyboard heading a formidable band of some of the finest musicians in the industry. 

To paraphrase Linda’s opening…all you need to know about her is that she has a uniquely powerful stirring voice, complete control, pitch perfect, theatrically poignant, and jazz oriented phrasing.  The lady is not afraid to reach any height and take an affirmative position on any note, wether it be a musical or current events note. (Will Smith and Ukraine were opined).

Th Band: David Finck, Bass, Aaron Heick, Sax/flute, Eric Halvorson, Drums, James Olmstead, Keyboard

Next up at Eissey Theater is Legends Radio tribute to Steve Tyrell on April 30th.

Billy Stritch & Linder Eder

Linda Eder

Linda Eder

Billy Stritch

Linda Eder

Eissey Theater

Greg Sherry, Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Penny Sherry

Coming Attractions

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

