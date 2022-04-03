My View: My Name Is Linda Eder and I’m a Singer….and that’s all you need to know!

“My name is Linda Eder and I’m a singer,…. and that’s all you need to know!” That’s how Linda Eder greeted her audience and began a great evening of musical thrills as the RRazz Room presented Ms. Eder at the Eissey Theater in North Palm last night. Music director BIlly Stritch was at the keyboard heading a formidable band of some of the finest musicians in the industry.

To paraphrase Linda’s opening…all you need to know about her is that she has a uniquely powerful stirring voice, complete control, pitch perfect, theatrically poignant, and jazz oriented phrasing. The lady is not afraid to reach any height and take an affirmative position on any note, wether it be a musical or current events note. (Will Smith and Ukraine were opined).

Th Band: David Finck, Bass, Aaron Heick, Sax/flute, Eric Halvorson, Drums, James Olmstead, Keyboard

Next up at Eissey Theater is Legends Radio tribute to Steve Tyrell on April 30th.