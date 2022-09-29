My View: New York Celebrities Turn Out For Clint Holmes at 54 Below

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The celebrities and Clint Holmes fans filled every seat in 54 Below last night for the final performance of “Between The Moon and New York City”.  The show celebrating the life and music of Peter Allen is produced by Sunny Sessa and co-conceived and directed by Will Nunziata with Michael Orland as its music director and arranger, and additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.  One booth in Broadway’s Supper Club had legendary record executive and five time Grammy Award Winner Clive Davis in it.  It felt more like an early New Years Eve at the club as an audience of music connoisseurs gave many standing ovations and cheers to one of the most exciting performers in show business Clint Holmes.

NORM LEWIS & DONNA McKECHNIE

CLIVE DAVIS & CLINT HOLMES

SUNNY SESSA, CLIVE DAVIS, CLINT HOLMES

CLINT HOLMES & LINDA PURL

KELLY CLINTON HOLMES, DONNA McKECHNIE, NORM LEWIS

LINDA PURL, DONNA McKECHNIE, EDA SOROKOFF

NORM LEWIS & PAIGE DAVIS

JAMIE deRoy & RICHARD MALTBY JR.

STEPHEN MOSHER & LINDA PURL

SUSIE MOSHER & RANDY ROBERTS

CLIVE DAVIS & MAX VON ANHALT

54 BELOW

STEVEN REINEKE, NEW YORK POPS, MICKEY CONLON, TOM POSTILIO, ERIC GABARD

ERIC GABBARD & EDA SOROKOFF

KEN LAUB & LINDA PURL

AFTER PARTY

ERICH BERGEN & SUNNY SESSA

RON ABEL & SUNNY SESSA

ERICH BERGEN, BILL FAYNE, CLINT HOLMES

KAELLY CLINTON-HOLMES, WILL NUNZIATA, SUNNY SESSA

TOM POSTILIO & SUNNY SESSA

LINDA PURL & SUNNY SESSA

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & TOM POSTILIO

NIKKI RENEE DANIELS, LINDA PURL, JAMIE deROY

MICKEY CONLOPN & ERIC GABBARD

WILL NUNZIATA & FORBES CANDISH

SUNNY SESSA & STEPHEN SOROKOFF

