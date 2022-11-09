My View: New York, New York Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs

Michael Childers was a real star last night, as Diane & Hal Gershowitz opened their magnificent home in Palm Desert to cast members and supporters of this season’s ONE NIGHT ONLY event, announcing the most money ever raised in all the years this beloved annual production, benefitting the BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN’S CENTER has been held. It was, literally, a WHO’S WHO of Music, Dance and Broadway Talent, so much so, that someone on social media commented, “What’s going on? Is JOE ALLEN closed and everyone went to the West Coast?” That person wasn’t entirely wrong. With Billy Stritch anchoring the piano and revelers jaws dropping at the beautiful surroundings and art on the walls, it was a magical evening, with beautiful messaging and, of course, plenty of impromptu singing. The food, described as “Heavy hors d’ouvres” certainly delivered and in addition to Board Members and strong supporters like Garry Kief and Barry Manilow, the evening was low key, charming, warm and simultaneously “pinch me” exciting. For a first timer in the desert, I picked a great week to be here…….These photos to take you there .