My View: New York, New York Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs

Michael Childers was a real star last night, as Diane & Hal Gershowitz opened their magnificent home in Palm Desert to cast members and supporters of this season’s ONE NIGHT ONLY event, announcing the most money ever raised in all the years this beloved annual production, benefitting the BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN’S CENTER has been held. It was, literally, a WHO’S WHO of Music, Dance and Broadway Talent, so much so, that someone on social media commented, “What’s going on? Is JOE ALLEN closed and everyone went to the West Coast?” That person wasn’t entirely wrong. With Billy Stritch anchoring the piano and revelers jaws dropping at the beautiful surroundings and art on the walls, it was a magical evening, with beautiful messaging and, of course, plenty of impromptu singing. The food, described as “Heavy hors d’ouvres” certainly delivered and in addition to Board Members and strong supporters like Garry Kief and Barry Manilow, the evening was low key, charming, warm and simultaneously “pinch me” exciting. For a first timer in the desert, I picked a great week to be here…….These photos to take you there .
DAVID ZIPPEL, JAMIE deROY, BARRY MANILOW, CATHERINE ADLER
MICHAEL CHILDERS & SANDIE NEWTON
HAL GERSHOWITZ
DIANE GERSHOWITZ & RICHARD JAY ALEXANDER
CHRISTINE ANDREAS & DIANE GERSHOWITZ
AMANDA McBROOM & BILLY STRITCH
BARRY MANILOW & SCOTT COULTER
BARBARA & BERNIE FROMM
BILLY STRITCH & BARRY MANILOW
NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES
BILLY STRITCH & NICOLAS KING
CLINT HOLMES & BILLY STRITCH
EDA SOROKOFF & BARRY MANILOW
BARRY MANILOW, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, GARRY KIEF
LEE ROY REAMNS, MARK SENDROFF, BILLY STRITCH
JULIE GARNYE’ & BILLY STRITCH
BILLY STRITCH & KLEA BLACKHURST
CAROLE J. BUFFORD
CAROLE J. BUFFORD & SCOTT COULTER
RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER & CLINT HOLMES
MARK SENDROFF & GARRY KIEF
AMANDA McBROOM, TERI RALSTON, LEE ROY REAMS
BARBARA FROMM, CATHERINE ADLER, EDA SOROKOFF
JAMES GAVIN, CHRISTINE ANDREAS, EDA SOROKOFF, CATHERINE ADLER
CLINT HOLMES & NICOLAS KING
CAST PARTY ONE NIGHT ONLY
SETH SIKES, NICOLAS KING, SEAN McDERMOTT, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, EDMUND BAGNELL
JULIE GARNYE’, BARBARA FROMM, BILLY STRITCH
BARRY MANILOW & CATHERINE ADLER
HAL GERSHOWITZ, BARBARA FROOM,
DIANE GERSHOWITZ &
SCOTT COULTER, BARBARA FROMM, BERNIE FROMM
EDA SOROKOFF & RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER
