My View: New York, New York Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs

Michael Childers was a real star last night, as Diane & Hal Gershowitz opened their magnificent home in Palm Desert to cast members and supporters of this season’s ONE NIGHT ONLY event, announcing the most money ever raised in all the years this beloved annual production, benefitting the BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN’S CENTER has been held. It was, literally, a WHO’S WHO of Music, Dance and Broadway Talent, so much so, that someone on social media commented, “What’s going on? Is JOE ALLEN closed and everyone went to the West Coast?” That person wasn’t entirely wrong.  With Billy Stritch anchoring the piano and revelers jaws dropping at the beautiful surroundings and art on the walls, it was a magical evening, with beautiful messaging and, of course, plenty of impromptu singing.  The food, described as “Heavy hors d’ouvres” certainly delivered and in addition to Board Members and strong supporters like Garry Kief and Barry Manilow, the evening was low key, charming, warm and simultaneously “pinch me” exciting.  For a first timer in the desert, I picked a great week to be here…….These photos to take you there .

 

DAVID ZIPPEL, JAMIE deROY, BARRY MANILOW, CATHERINE ADLER

MICHAEL CHILDERS & SANDIE NEWTON

HAL GERSHOWITZ

DIANE GERSHOWITZ & RICHARD JAY ALEXANDER

CHRISTINE ANDREAS & DIANE GERSHOWITZ

AMANDA McBROOM & BILLY STRITCH

BARRY MANILOW & SCOTT COULTER

BARBARA & BERNIE FROMM

BILLY STRITCH & BARRY MANILOW

NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES

BILLY STRITCH & NICOLAS KING

CLINT HOLMES & BILLY STRITCH

EDA SOROKOFF & BARRY MANILOW

BARRY MANILOW, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, GARRY KIEF

LEE ROY REAMNS, MARK SENDROFF, BILLY STRITCH

JULIE GARNYE’ & BILLY STRITCH

BILLY STRITCH & KLEA BLACKHURST

CAROLE J. BUFFORD

CAROLE J. BUFFORD & SCOTT COULTER

RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER & CLINT HOLMES

MARK SENDROFF & GARRY KIEF

AMANDA McBROOM, TERI RALSTON, LEE ROY REAMS

BARBARA FROMM, CATHERINE ADLER, EDA SOROKOFF

JAMES GAVIN, CHRISTINE ANDREAS, EDA SOROKOFF, CATHERINE ADLER

CLINT HOLMES & NICOLAS KING

CAST PARTY ONE NIGHT ONLY

SETH SIKES, NICOLAS KING, SEAN McDERMOTT, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, EDMUND BAGNELL

JULIE GARNYE’, BARBARA FROMM, BILLY STRITCH

BARRY MANILOW & CATHERINE ADLER

HAL GERSHOWITZ, BARBARA FROOM,

DIANE GERSHOWITZ &

SCOTT COULTER, BARBARA FROMM, BERNIE FROMM

EDA SOROKOFF & RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER

 

 

 

 

 

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

