My View: Nicolas King Live at The Wick Cabaret and a Special Birthday

Imagine  a night club gig starring  Mel Torme, with Anita O’Day or Ella Fitzgerald as his guest vocalist, and the Oscar Peterson Trio backing them up.  That’s the way it sounded in the Wick Theater’s Cabaret last night as the award winning singer Nicolas King had guest vocalist Veronica Swift and pianist Mike Renzi and trio on the stage with him.  It was a musically sophisticated audience at the dinner tables for this show.. Everyone in the elegant room had reserved well in advance.  The evening was a spectacular jazz/pop super spreader of music as these accomplished, respected artists (arguably some of the best in the business) used their improvisational genius to explore the melodies and harmonies of The Great American Songbook.  Nicolas, Veronica and Mike all possess that special musicality that enables them to excite you with their technique, while at the same time emotionally bringing you inside a song….. notes and lyrics became a constantly reshaped dalliance that kept the patrons continually absorbed as these artists performed the well known tunes of the Songbook.    Many regulars of Manhattan nightlife were in attendance at the venue, which has become South Florida’s answer to New York’s Cafe Carlyle, Birdland, and Feinstein’s 54/Below. 

And what an audience it was. 

Famed Producer/ Director Richard Jay-Alexander, Broadway Producer 5 time Tony & Olivier Award Winner Catherine Adler, Composer/Pianist Ron Abel, Artist Helmut Koller, and 44 (yes 44) time Tony Award Winners Ken Greenblatt & Seth Greenleaf were at a table celebrating Eda Sorokoff’s birthday. Also in the room were NYC notables Arlene and Allan Lazare, Dom and Sally Taglialatella, Jane Shevell, Larry Weissfeld, and Legend Radio’s Jill & Rich Switzer.   Sloans Curve Palm Beach was represented by Tennis Pro Karen Donnelly.  

Happy Birthday Eda
Nicolas King
Nicolas King
Nicolas King & Veronica Swift
Veronica Swift
Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Helmut Koller, Richard Jay-Alexander
Kim Wick, Richard Jay Alexander, Marilynn Wick
Eda Sorokoff & Catherine Adler
Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Richard Jay-Alexander
Karen Donnelly, Eda Sorokoff, Mom Donnelly
Rich Switzer & Jill Switzer
Dom Taglialatella, Sally Taglialatella, Jane Shevell, Larry Weissfeld
Ron Abel, Mike Renzi, Stephen Sorokoff
Allan Lazare, Arlene Lazare, Eda Sorokoff, Ron Abel
Ron Abel, Helmut Koller, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Richard Jay-Alexander
Coming Attractions
Coming Attractions
Nicolas King & Barbra Streisand
Nicolas King & Liza Minnelli
Sandi & Ken Greenblatt
Nicolas King

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen's business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the "First All Children's Theatre" which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen's photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook.

