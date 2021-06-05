MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Nicolas King Swinging From NYC to South Florida

From New York City to South Florida the musical tour de force that is Nicolas King and music director Mike Renzie always produce one of the finest melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic adventures that traverse the circuit of concert/cabaret venues.

Nicolas has one part of his musicianship rooted and schooled in the past, one part comfortably in the present, and one part focused on exploring new horizons.   His shows are always a dazzling display of vocal proficiency funneled through his god given luxurious and distinctive voice.  Last night he thrilled an audience of New York fans at The Green Room 42 just as he did recently at The Wick Cabaret in South Florida and Sardellas in Rhode Island.  Mike Renzie, the legendary pianist and music director for every major singer of the golden age of nightclub performers supplied his extraordinary sensitive and imaginative accompaniments. Mike knows what to play, when to play, and knows how to fill every space underneath a vocalist with impeccable notes and chords, all executed with a technique long schooled in the discipline of the classics.  To paraphrase one of Mike’s singers (Peggy Lee)…  I love the East, I Love the West, and North or South their both the best, and I Loved being here with Mike Renzi & Nicolas King last night (also loved being there with Steven Reineke & Eric Gabbard and other music connoisseurs.

Steven Reineke, N.Y. Pops Music Director/Conductor, Nicolas King, Eric Gabbard
Steven Reineke, Eda Sorokoff, Sunny Sessa, Eric Gabbard
Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Christina Bianco
Will Friedwald, Anais Reno, Eda Sorokoff
Nicolas King at The Wick
Eda Sorokoff & Mike Renzi
At The Wick, Richard Jay Alexander, Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King, Stephen Sorokoff
Steven Reineke & Stephen Sorokoff
At The Wick, Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King
At The Wick, Eda Sorokoff & Catherine Adler

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

