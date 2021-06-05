My View: Nicolas King Swinging From NYC to South Florida

From New York City to South Florida the musical tour de force that is Nicolas King and music director Mike Renzie always produce one of the finest melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic adventures that traverse the circuit of concert/cabaret venues.

Nicolas has one part of his musicianship rooted and schooled in the past, one part comfortably in the present, and one part focused on exploring new horizons. His shows are always a dazzling display of vocal proficiency funneled through his god given luxurious and distinctive voice. Last night he thrilled an audience of New York fans at The Green Room 42 just as he did recently at The Wick Cabaret in South Florida and Sardellas in Rhode Island. Mike Renzie, the legendary pianist and music director for every major singer of the golden age of nightclub performers supplied his extraordinary sensitive and imaginative accompaniments. Mike knows what to play, when to play, and knows how to fill every space underneath a vocalist with impeccable notes and chords, all executed with a technique long schooled in the discipline of the classics. To paraphrase one of Mike’s singers (Peggy Lee)… I love the East, I Love the West, and North or South their both the best, and I Loved being here with Mike Renzi & Nicolas King last night (also loved being there with Steven Reineke & Eric Gabbard and other music connoisseurs.

