My View: NYC is Back and so is The New York Pops

Maestro Steven Reineke wasn’t standing on the podium at Carnegie Hall in front of the 70 plus members of The New York Pops last night. Instead he was underground on the stage of Feinstein’s/54 Below in front of a room full of sponsors, benefactors, and board members of the Pops. They were all there to celebrate and support the resumption of the orchestra’s concert season and it’s PopsEd programs. The special cabaret evening featured Max Von Essen with BIlly Stritch at the keyboard celebrating Broadway’s Golden Age and was hosted by the orchestra’s music director Steven Reineke. Max von Essen’s thrilling voice brought the audience to it’s feet many times with his sophisticated and classic rendition of some of Broadway’s greatest show tunes. The evening also paid tribute to the 20 year (and counting) career of Pops executive director Anne Swanson.
