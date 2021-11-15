MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Opening Night-An Evening With Whitney

”I wish you could have seen (fill in the blank) perform…what an experience!” Have you ever said that to a younger person?  Well, now technology and artistry have combined to enable music lovers in some way to revel in the greatness of an entertainer who is no longer with us.  An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert opened in Las Vegas last night in Harrahs Hotel and it was an emotional experience for an audience of Whitney Houston enthusiasts as well as anyone who was not privileged to see her in live performance during her career.

She is referred to, and forever will be “the Voice.” Whitney Houston the 8-time Grammy winner, and one of the world’s greatest entertainers is being honored with a hologram concert at Harrah’s Las Vegas in An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert.

The immersive show paired Whitney’s indelible voice, with a realistic hologram, a live band, backup singers, dancers, and special effects and gave viewers an awe-inspiring live theatrical concert.

An Evening with Whitney blended all these elements with never before heard live performance vocals from Whitney. A presentation by Base Hologram and GFour Productions, this is the only Whitney Houston experience in partnership with the Whitney Houston Estate

The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert
The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert
The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert
Eda Sorokoff, Kenneth Greenblatt, Sandi Greenblatt, Stephen Sorokoff
Stephen Sorokoff, Kelly Clinton Holmes, Kenneth Greenblatt

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

My View: Peter Cincotti Owned The Piano at Birdland Last Night

Stephen SorokoffNovember 11, 2021
Read More

My View: I’m In The Mood For Linda Purl

Stephen SorokoffNovember 8, 2021
Read More

My View: It’s All Good News About The Piano and The Stecher Horowitz Foundation

Stephen SorokoffNovember 5, 2021
Read More

My View: The Cabaret Convention-An Emotional Return

Stephen SorokoffOctober 28, 2021
Read More

My View: And Then There Is Marilyn Maye

Stephen SorokoffOctober 26, 2021
Read More

Expandable or Retractable Dog Gate – Which Is Best For Stairs?

WriterOctober 26, 2021
Read More

My View: We Thrilled to Fiddler in Yiddish..We Kvelled as Isaac Sutton Sang the Score in Hebew

Stephen SorokoffOctober 25, 2021
Read More

Dogs Against Fauci The Cruelty of a Psychopath

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2021
Read More

Dog training can curb down pet behavioral issues – The important reasons for considering dog training

WriterOctober 18, 2021
Read More