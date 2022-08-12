My View: Opening Night at Primary Stages: On That Day In Amsterdam

Last night Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon presented On That Day in Amsterdam at 59E59 Theaters. Previews began on July 23 with a limited run through September 4, 2022. Check out the Opening Night Photos.

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo’s deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

The cast of On That Day in Amsterdam includes Waseem Alzer (Eh Dah? Questions for my Father), Brandon Mendez Homer (Wolf Play), Ahmad Maksoud (The Visitor), Glenn Morizio (“Power Book II: Ghost”), Elizabeth Ramos (Three Sisters) and Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit).

On That Day in Amsterdam features scenic design by Jason Sherwood (“Rent: Live”), costume design by Lux Haac (Songs About Trains), lighting design by Cha See (soft), sound design by Fan Zhang (At the Wedding), and projection design by Nick Hussong (Skeleton Crew). Jesse Kovarsky (Sing Street) is the Movement Director, Jakob W. Plummer is the Stage Manager, Shiku Thuo is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Tameishia Peterson is the COVID Safety Manager. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, TBD Casting.

The performance schedule for On That Day in Amsterdam is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday – Sunday at 2:00pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Friday August 12.

Tickets to On That Day in Amsterdam begin at $35 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/on-that-day-in-amsterdam.