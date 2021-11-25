MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Paulo Szot!

There are many performing arts venues in the country and each one possesses varying degrees of acoustics and sound amplification apparatus. However, you can be certain that whatever place Paulo Szot’s voice is heard in the sound qualities of the room become infinitely elevated.  The natural beauty and power of his instrument overcomes any acoustic deficiency of the space he’s performing in.  This is not to say that Feinstein’s 54/Below does not have great sound qualities, it’s probably one of the best nightclubs in the country for a singer to perform in, but it still is a club below street level and not the stages of the world’s legendary concert halls and theaters that you usually find Paulo Szot singing on.  The Opera and Broadway star gave us a musical glimpse into his remarkable career last night accompanied by his music director Luke Frazier and the musicians from the American Pops Orchestra.  The audience in this world famous supper club got to hear an up close and personal version of what audiences around the world thrill to.  In this world of instant internet critiques this evening doesn’t just get a “like”…when the handsome and charismatic Paulo Szot enters the room and starts to sing it’s an OMG.

PAULO SZOT
PAULO SZOT
LUKE FRAZIER, The American Pops Orchestra
FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW
STEVEN REINEKE, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops & PAULO SZOT
EDA SOROKOFF & LUKE FRAZIER, The American Pops Orchestra
KAREN AKERS, PAULO SZOT, LEE ROY REAMS
STEVEN REINEKE, ERIC GABBARD, EDA SOROKOFF
EDA SOROKOFF & EDA BARUCH

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

