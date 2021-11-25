My View: Paulo Szot!

There are many performing arts venues in the country and each one possesses varying degrees of acoustics and sound amplification apparatus. However, you can be certain that whatever place Paulo Szot’s voice is heard in the sound qualities of the room become infinitely elevated. The natural beauty and power of his instrument overcomes any acoustic deficiency of the space he’s performing in. This is not to say that Feinstein’s 54/Below does not have great sound qualities, it’s probably one of the best nightclubs in the country for a singer to perform in, but it still is a club below street level and not the stages of the world’s legendary concert halls and theaters that you usually find Paulo Szot singing on. The Opera and Broadway star gave us a musical glimpse into his remarkable career last night accompanied by his music director Luke Frazier and the musicians from the American Pops Orchestra. The audience in this world famous supper club got to hear an up close and personal version of what audiences around the world thrill to. In this world of instant internet critiques this evening doesn’t just get a “like”…when the handsome and charismatic Paulo Szot enters the room and starts to sing it’s an OMG.

