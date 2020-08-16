MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Please Stand By!

Watching all the entertainment presentations on Facebook, Zoom, and YouTube brings me back to the early days of TV.  It’s very nostalgic as I view the attempts by performers and computer geeks to perfect the art of televising their performances.  If you’re of a certain age you can remember early pre Golden Age of television shows.  My parents bought one of these huge new electronic devises and all the neighbors gathered around the screen on Tuesday nights to see the Milton Berle Texaco Star Theater.  Boxing matches were also a big deal as was  Howdy Doody after school for the kids.  One of the things I remember most about that time was the inevitable sign that would suddenly appear on the screen which said PLEASE STAND BY.  Video transmission was often interrupted due to technical difficulties . 

The Arts Garage, one of the most imaginative and popular venues in South Florida was to start it’s highly anticipated Live Stream Concerts last night with the jazz/pop singer Nicole Henry.   I was anxious to see how Nicole “televised”.  Would her super talent, mesmerizing physicality, and personality leap over the web cams and computer processors to the ipad, iphone, desktop or 75” smart TV?  Arts Garage was wisely transmitting from it’s funky venue in Del Ray Beach.  Nicole’s full band of first rate jazz musicians were on stage, the sound check and test transmissions had gone well, as had all the previous week’s detailed preparation by the staff.  Then, like in early television that sign came on just as Nicole and her band took the stage….PLEASE STAND BY-TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES.

“It’s a learning curve” as Jim Caruso mentioned to me the other day.  Birdland in conjunction with Broadwayworld premiered their live stream concert series last week featuring Max Von Essen with Billy Stritch on piano “live” from the Birdland Theater.  It was a competent artistic and technical success.  From the few opening scenes of Nicole on the Arts Garage stage I’m sure the upcoming shows are going to be very legitimate facsimiles to typical Arts Garage live presentations.  As they say in TV land….”We’ll be right back”

Here are some Nicole Henry photos direct from Del Ray Beach at the Arts Garage Sound Check

Nicole Henry
ARTS GARAGE
Stephen Sorokoff & Nicole Henry
Eda Sorokoff
Nicole Henry
ARTS GARAGE

Cabaret

