My View: Political Correctness and Other Forms of Insanity

It’s the perfect antidote for our current state of affairs.   Stand Up Comedian Steve Solomon’s latest book (Political Correctness & Other Forms Of Insanity) is loaded with belly-laughs.meaningful (painfully funny) discussions about his: ex-wife, therapist, cats, dogs, and a hundred hilarious topics we all (except Steve) deal with in our day to day struggle with humanity and iPhones.

You will read about the little things that drove Steve into therapy: “Press one for english,” Dad and Mom entering the digital age, Steve’s personal urologist, Millennials… and last but but certainly not least… family dinner; where if you’re under 60, you have to stay at the children’s table.

Available on Amazon

To say that an evening spent with Steve Solomon is like being with a dear, funny friend, is an understatement. In truth, an evening with Steve is more like being with dozens of hilarious friends and eccentric members of your own family.

Steve Solomon & Craig Neier

Steve has taken the art of impersonation and honed it into a science. He masterfully weaves different dialects and crazy characters into his stories. These tales take on a life of their own as Steve recounts memorable moments from his past and makes hysterical observations of the things we all relate to.

A native of Brooklyn, Steve grew up in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay. This was the perfect training ground for a dialectician. As the class clown and as a very authentic sounding Chinese restaurant delivery boy, Steve learned at an early age how to use his gift for imitating accents to his advantage.

He also realized that he was a prolific writer of jokes; real jokes. And, blinded by the “glitz” of show business, he submitted dozens of his stories to periodicals, friends and stand up comics he knew in the business.

His previous book, three-time award winning: “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy”  met with rave reviews and great audience acclaim throughout the country; and became one of the longest running one-man shows in Broadway history. 

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

