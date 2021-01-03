MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Prayers For Larry King

Roger Friedman who has scooped many major stories in his career on Fox TV and in NY Magazine broke another one on his Showbiz411 website.  Roger had an exclusive about Larry King being hospitalized and battling COVID for the last 10 days in a Los Angeles hospital.  Roger has chronicled many sad stories this year concerning the Friars Club,  but this one had to be the most heartbreaking about it’s Dean, Larry King.

PRAYERS FOR LARRY KING

Here is a look back a happier times at the Friars Club with Larry King.

My View: It Never Happened On CNN But It Happened at The Friars Club Last Night
Larry King & Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

