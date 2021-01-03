My View: Prayers For Larry King

Roger Friedman who has scooped many major stories in his career on Fox TV and in NY Magazine broke another one on his Showbiz411 website. Roger had an exclusive about Larry King being hospitalized and battling COVID for the last 10 days in a Los Angeles hospital. Roger has chronicled many sad stories this year concerning the Friars Club, but this one had to be the most heartbreaking about it’s Dean, Larry King.

PRAYERS FOR LARRY KING

Here is a look back a happier times at the Friars Club with Larry King.