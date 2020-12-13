My View: Recording Of The Year In A Better Year

Just as Sinatra sang the Ervin Drake tune “It Was A Very Good Year”, the year 2002 had many historic events. Amongst them were Queen Elizabeth giving Mayor Rudolph Giuliani an honorary knighthood, Vice President Dick Cheney serving as acting president for a few hours while President George W. Bush underwent a colonoscopy, and sadly Peggy Lee singing her last song. Definitely not a comparable event but 2002 was also the year that the Manhattan Association of Cabarets gave Jamie deRoy & friends’ “Tis The Season” the Recording Of The Year award. The music and artists on this CD are just as relevant and entertaining today as they were when they joined Jamie deRoy almost twenty years ago. You will hear holiday music by KT Sullivan, Billy Stritch, Scott Coulter, Jeff Harnar, Dee Hoty, Sally Kellerman, Sal Viviano and many others. It’s not a collectors item yet, but “Tis The Season” is a good addition to your holiday collection and a delightful musical remembrance of a less stressful Christmas.

Here are some photos from a more sociable time

Deana Martin, Steve Tyrell, Jamie deRoy, Eda Sorokoff, John Griffith

Jamie deRoy, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sorokoff

Eda Sorokoff, Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, Richard Jay Alexander, Mark Sendroff, Jamie deRoy

Jack Gindi, Jamie deRoy, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff

Jamie deRoy, Stephen Sorokoff, Frances Ruffelle

Eda Sorokoff, Haley Swindal, Jamie deRoy